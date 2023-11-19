The Unsettled Negotiations between Israel and Hamas on Hostage Release

Washington — Recent developments indicate that negotiations between Israel and Hamas to secure the release of hostages held by the terrorist group are progressing, according to a senior White House official. Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer stated on “Face the Nation” that many of the differences between the two parties have been narrowed, bringing the prospect of a final agreement closer than ever before. However, Finer emphasized the sensitivity and complexity of the issue, noting that nothing is considered agreed upon until everything is agreed upon.

Efforts to secure the release of the hostages, including American citizens, continue to be a top priority for the United States. The White House is actively engaged in direct and intensive negotiations, working behind the scenes to bring as many people home as possible. While a deal for the release of women and children held hostage in exchange for a temporary cease-fire was reportedly tentatively agreed upon, both the White House and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the existence of an official agreement.

Qatar has been playing a crucial role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, with Qatar’s prime minister expressing confidence that a deal is within reach. Remaining obstacles are described as practical and logistical, indicating that the main challenges lie in implementation rather than fundamental disagreements. The goal remains to ensure the safe return of the hostages to their homes.

The Israel Defense Forces estimate that approximately 240 people were taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, with only four individuals, including two Americans, released thus far. Prime Minister Netanyahu highlighted the proximity to reaching an agreement on securing the release of the hostages, emphasizing that a temporary cease-fire would only be considered if the hostages were returned. While time is a key factor, Deputy National Security Adviser Finer refrained from using the phrase “time is running out” but acknowledged the urgency of the situation.

This ongoing hostage situation remains a top priority for the Biden administration, with President Biden personally engaged in the matter. The United States is fully committed to exerting pressure through diplomatic channels to expedite a resolution. The successful release of the hostages is crucial, and the negotiations continue to be closely monitored and supported by the entire administration.

