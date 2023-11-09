Former Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Party Takes Lead in Election Results

In a surprising turn of events, the populist SMER-SSD party led by former Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has emerged as the front-runner in the early counting of the country’s parliamentary elections. This outcome is contrary to the expectations set by exit polls, which indicated a lead for the rival and liberal Progressive Slovakia party.

With 90.15% of the votes counted, the SMER-SSD party currently holds the first position with 23.69% of the partial votes, while Progressive Slovakia is trailing behind at second place with 15.68%. This unexpected result has shaken the political landscape, as it departs significantly from the predictions made by exit polls earlier.

The center-left Hlas (Voice) party, led by former Smer-SD member Peter Pellegrini, comes in a close third with 15.43% of the votes. Given its position, Hlas could play a crucial role in forming a coalition government. Pellegrini has refrained from expressing a clear preference for either of the larger parties but has previously mentioned that his party aligns more closely with Fico’s stance.

The electoral campaigns leading up to these elections have been marked by heated debates over foreign policy. Fico has emphasized that if he were to return to power, Slovakia would continue supporting Ukraine but would refrain from providing arms or ammunition. Critics have labeled him as pro-Russian, a claim that he vehemently denies. On the other hand, a Progressive Slovakia government would maintain Bratislava’s current support for Kyiv.

Analysts have pointed out that Fico’s success can be attributed, in part, to the prevailing sentiments of anger and discontent among the Slovakian population, fueled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. Furthermore, dissatisfaction over the country’s high inflation rate and strained healthcare system has also contributed to the support garnered by Fico’s party.

As the final counting of votes continues, all eyes will be on the formation of a possible coalition government. The unexpected outcome of these parliamentary elections challenges the initial expectations and sets the stage for a potentially transformative period in Slovakian politics.