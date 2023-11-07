Derna Floods: Survivors Seek Answers and Accountability

In the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Libyan city of Derna, stories of survival and hope emerge amidst the chaos and destruction. Torrential rainfall and the collapse of two dams led to widespread flooding, claiming the lives of nearly 4,000 people, with 9,000 more still unaccounted for, according to the World Health Organization.

As families desperately search for their missing loved ones, social media provides a glimmer of hope. Abu Bakr, believing his relatives perished in the floods, stumbles upon a picture of a rescued child resembling his nephew. This discovery sets him on a challenging search mission, scouring field hospitals and shelters for any signs of his family members.

Meanwhile, schools-turned-shelters in Derna become hubs of information as names of inhabitants are listed on their doors. People like Abu Bakr sift through these lists daily, hoping to find familiar names and reunite with their loved ones.

The chaos in the immediate aftermath makes communication difficult. Survivors, injured individuals, and the displaced are transported to other cities in eastern Libya, losing contact with their families due to damaged or lost phones and disrupted mobile networks. As a result, hundreds of bodies are buried in mass graves without proper identification, adding to the anguish and confusion of those desperately searching for answers.

Karima El-Kilany, fortunate to survive the floods, faces an eerie realization when accessing Facebook days later – she discovers eulogies written for her and her husband, with her relatives believing they had perished. The emotional toll and displacement leave her seeking solace in a school theater-turned-shelter, alongside others such as Salma, a shell-shocked teacher and mother of four.

Despite the hardships and loss, there is a glimmer of hope. Salma clings to the possibility of waking up one day to find the city still standing and her loved ones alive. In nearby shelters, volunteers like Salem el-Na’as of the Libyan Red Crescent work tirelessly to match the influx of messages and information on missing persons, providing a lifeline of support.

However, amidst the grief and search for answers, frustration turns to anger. The collapse of the dams raises questions about negligence and mismanagement. Residents voice their discontent and protest against officials, demanding accountability. The solidarity that initially united the nation begins to wane as political tensions resurface.

In the face of adversity, the survivors of the Derna floods remain resilient, seeking answers, accountability, and above all, the hope of being reunited with their loved ones.