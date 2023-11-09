The Journey of Mina Bakhshi: From Escape to Opportunity

Mina Bakhshi’s journey to Swarthmore College is unlike that of her fellow classmates. While they focused on standardized tests and extracurricular activities, she was fleeing from the Taliban in Afghanistan. At 19 years old, she made the brave decision to leave her country as the Taliban regained power. She knew that under their rule, women like herself would be denied the chance to pursue education and sports.

Escaping Afghanistan was not an easy task, but Bakhshi persevered. Now, at 21 years old, she is one of the approximately 77,000 Afghans who have been granted humanitarian parole in the United States. This temporary measure was implemented by the Biden administration to provide quick safety for those facing immediate danger. However, it is not a permanent solution, and uncertainty about the future weighs on Bakhshi and others in similar situations.

As she begins her orientation at Swarthmore College, Bakhshi is filled with both hope and apprehension. She is grateful for the opportunity to study on a full-ride scholarship and excited to explore her interests in college. Like any other incoming freshman, she enjoys spending time with friends and engaging in outdoor activities such as rock climbing.

However, Bakhshi’s story sheds light on the challenges faced by refugees and those forced to flee their homelands. It reminds us of the resilience and determination of individuals who have persevered through unimaginable circumstances. While her escape from Afghanistan is a success in itself, her journey is far from over.

By sharing her story, we can gain a deeper understanding of the experiences of refugees and how their pursuit of education and a better future can be hindered by political turmoil and violence. Bakhshi’s presence at Swarthmore College not only enriches the campus community but also serves as a reminder of the resilience and potential that refugees bring to their adopted countries.

As we celebrate the opportunities and freedoms available to us, let us also remember those who have been uprooted from their homes and are rebuilding their lives in unfamiliar territories. Bakhshi’s journey is emblematic of the challenges faced by many, and her determination to overcome adversity serves as an inspiration to us all.