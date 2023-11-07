Climate Scientist Faces Job Threat for Environmental Convictions

A climate scientist is facing the threat of losing his job due to his refusal to travel by jet airliner for the sake of the planet. Dr. Gianluca Grimalda, a member of the climate activist group Scientist Rebellion, recently shared his predicament on social media.

Dr. Grimalda expressed his sadness at receiving a warning from his employer, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, demanding his immediate return to Germany from Papua New Guinea. However, complying with this demand would require him to fly, something he strongly opposes due to the environmental impact of air travel.

Instead of returning by jet, Dr. Grimalda plans to use alternative modes of transportation such as cargo ships, ferries, and trains. He is committed to minimizing his emissions as he had made a promise to the villagers during his research. While acknowledging his employer’s concerns about his prompt return, he offered to take unpaid leave and assume responsibility for any consequences during his journey. Unfortunately, his proposal was refused.

In addition to potentially losing his job, Dr. Grimalda also revealed that his employer stopped paying his salary without prior notification. This sudden loss of income has caused financial hardship for him, especially considering that a portion of his salary goes towards his mother’s medical expenses.

Despite the challenges he is facing, Dr. Grimalda firmly believes that conscientious objection to flying should be recognized as a valid reason for employees to avoid air travel. He argues that this is particularly important for individuals who experience climate grief and anxiety.

The Kiel Institute, when approached for comment, stated that they do not discuss internal personnel matters publicly but do support climate-friendly travel by their employees.

Dr. Grimalda’s situation highlights the ethical dilemmas faced by individuals in environmentally conscious fields who are at odds with traditional industry practices. It raises important questions about the responsibilities of institutions towards employees who prioritize their environmental convictions.