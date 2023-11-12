In a closely watched state visit to France, King Charles III showcased his longstanding commitment to sustainable farming and climate advocacy. The visit concluded at the Château Smith Haut Lafitte, an organic and biodynamic vineyard in Bordeaux.

Under the guidance of Florence and Daniel Cathiard, the owners of Château Smith Haut Lafitte, the vineyard has transformed into a model for sustainable agriculture. The operation incorporates medicinal plants to protect vines from disease, uses llamas for natural weed control, and even captures carbon dioxide from wine fermentation, converting it into baking soda.

During his visit, King Charles III reaffirmed his dedication to addressing climate change, an issue he considers the most pressing global challenge. He proposed a new alliance for sustainability between Britain and France, building upon the historical Entente Cordiale, to more effectively combat climate change and preserve biodiversity.

The king’s visit also included meetings with French business leaders to discuss investments in biodiversity protection. President Emmanuel Macron commended King Charles III for his long-standing vision and dedication to environmental issues.

While the king’s commitment to climate advocacy was applauded in France, back in Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism for delaying the country’s climate goals. This contrast highlighted the importance of leadership and immediate action in the face of climate change.

Despite some criticism over his mode of transportation, King Charles III’s visit and renewed focus on climate advocacy were well-received by environmentalists. His engagement on the world stage demonstrated a strong commitment to fighting climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

As his visit came to a close, King Charles III explored environmental projects in Bordeaux, including a visit to Forêt Experimentale, a forest monitoring project that tracks its response to climate change. The final stop at Château Smith Haut Lafitte allowed the king and Queen Camilla to tour the vineyard and enjoy the Cathiards’ eco-friendly hospitality.

Though the Cathiards were unsure why their vineyard was chosen as the final stop, they believe their eco credentials played a significant role. Finally, as a gesture of goodwill, the Cathiards shared a Grand Cru Classé from the year of the royal couple’s marriage and toasted to the king’s health.

This state visit showcased King Charles III’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and climate advocacy. By promoting organic and biodynamic farming practices, he continues to inspire individuals and businesses to adopt more environmentally friendly approaches. Through alliances and collaboration, countries can work together to address the urgent climate crisis and preserve the world for future generations.

