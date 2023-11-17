A New Era: Climate-Heating Gases on a Record-Breaking Rise

The Earth is experiencing an unprecedented surge in climate-heating gases, with concentrations reaching record highs in 2022, as reported by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This disturbing trend shows no signs of slowing down, fueled largely by the burning of fossil fuels. The rise in greenhouse gas levels, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), is now at a staggering 50% higher than levels prior to the Industrial Revolution.

To grasp the gravity of this situation, one must cast our gaze back millions of years. The current CO2 concentration levels are reminiscent of a time when the Earth was 2-3 degrees Celsius warmer, leading to sea levels being 10-20 meters higher than they are today. These levels have not been witnessed for approximately 3-5 million years. Sadly, the WMO warns that the concentration of two other key greenhouse gases, methane and nitrous oxide, has also surged.

The release of this report by the WMO comes right before the United Nations’ Cop28 climate summit, set to commence on 30th November. The findings in the report indicate that greenhouse gas levels will continue to rise until emissions are reduced to net zero. Unfortunately, countries are struggling to meet the necessary policies for emission reduction, despite advancements in renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Experts emphasize the urgent need to phase out coal at a rate seven times faster than the current pace to avert the most severe consequences of global heating. Despite extensive warnings from the scientific community and numerous climate conferences, we are still veering in the wrong direction, as lamented by Prof Petteri Taalas, the WMO’s secretary-general.

“Our current greenhouse gas concentrations put us on a trajectory of temperature increase well above the targets set by the Paris agreement,” Prof Taalas warns, emphasizing the consequences of such a scenario. “We can expect more extreme weather events, with socioeconomic and environmental costs skyrocketing. Urgent action to reduce fossil fuel consumption is imperative.”

The past year witnessed staggering temperature records being shattered and an increase in the intensity of extreme weather events, resulting in loss of lives and livelihoods worldwide. The WMO report reveals that the heating effect of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has skyrocketed by 50% between 1990 and 2022, with CO2 contributing approximately 80% to this surge.

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, saw another increase in its levels in 2022, raising concerns among scientists. Human-related sources such as the fossil fuel industry, cattle farming, and waste dumps contribute to methane emissions. Scientists fear that the impact of global heating on wetlands might be triggering a feedback effect, leading to accelerated methane emissions.

Moreover, nitrous oxide levels recorded in 2022 reached their highest point ever. This greenhouse gas is primarily generated through excessive fertilizer use, crop waste burning, and industrial activities.

In September, the International Energy Agency conveyed that the demand for oil, gas, and coal would gradually decline in this decade, marking the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era. However, the IEA stressed that this decline is far from sufficient to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the internationally agreed-upon threshold.

A recent UN report unveiled the unsettling reality that fossil fuel producers worldwide have expansion plans that would exhaust the planet’s carbon budget twofold. These plans have been labeled “insane” and have raised serious concerns about the future of humanity.

