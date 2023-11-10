Climate Crisis Amplifies Canada Wildfires: A Clear Link to Human Influence

Scientists have discovered that the devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of Canada and the US this year were made at least twice as likely due to the ongoing climate crisis. The 2023 Canadian wildfire season, which witnessed a record-breaking burn of nearly 14 million hectares, or 34 million acres, has been directly attributed to the climate crisis, caused by human activities.

The extent and intensity of these fires, which were more than double the size of the previous record, resulted in numerous fatalities, thousands of evacuations, and even sent plumes of toxic smoke as far as Norway and New York City. A recent study, conducted by a coalition of scientists from Canada, the UK, and the Netherlands, analyzed the conditions that led to the fires in the Canadian province of Quebec between May and July, revealing that the climate crisis played a significant role.

The study focused on the fire weather index, a metric that measures the risk of wildfires based on factors such as temperature, windspeed, humidity, and rainfall. It found that during the peak fire season in Quebec, the chances of extreme fire-prone weather doubled due to the climate crisis. Furthermore, the fires during this period were 20% more intense because of the influence of climate change.

While climate change itself may not directly ignite wildfires, it sets the stage for them by drying out vegetation and turning it into highly flammable fuel. The unusually high temperatures experienced in Canada during May and June, along with low humidity and reduced snow cover, created ideal conditions for the rapid spread of fires. Snow cover has traditionally limited wildfire extent in Canada, but with the ongoing loss of snow due to a warming climate, wildfires are likely to burn for longer periods each year.

The consequences of these wildfires extended beyond the immediate regions affected, as the thick smoke blanketed Canadian cities and parts of the United States. In fact, New York City experienced a temporary decline in air quality, surpassing many other cities in the world. The smoke prompted the use of masks reminiscent of the height of the Covid pandemic, urging people to stay indoors for their safety.

Experts previously hesitated to link specific events to the climate crisis, but advancements in the field of attribution have enabled researchers to make definitive connections between global heating and extreme weather phenomena. Recent studies have demonstrated that the heatwaves devastating the US, Europe, and China this year would have been highly unlikely without the conditions fueled by the climate crisis.

The alarming reality is that increasing temperatures are turning forests into tinderboxes worldwide. This trend will persist until decisive action is taken to address fossil fuel consumption. As Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, warns, “Until we stop burning fossil fuels, the number of wildfires will continue to increase, burning larger areas for longer periods of time.”

