Portuguese Youths File Landmark Lawsuit Against Governments Over Climate Change

A group of six young Portuguese individuals has filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against 32 governments, including all EU member states, accusing them of insufficient action on climate change and failing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The case is being heard at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg and could set a precedent with legally-binding consequences for the governments involved.

The claimants, aged between 11 and 24, argue that the forest fires that have ravaged Portugal each year since 2017 are a direct result of global warming. They argue that their fundamental human rights, such as the right to life, privacy, and freedom from discrimination, are being violated due to governments’ reluctance to combat climate change. Extreme temperatures in Portugal have forced them to spend more time indoors, limiting their ability to lead normal lives and causing anxiety, allergies, and respiratory conditions.

The legal team representing the claimants will argue that the governments’ current policies will lead to catastrophic warming of 3C by the end of the century. The case highlights the concerns of young people around the world who feel that governments are not doing enough to address the climate crisis.

In response, the governments involved argue that the claimants have not provided sufficient evidence to show that they have directly suffered as a consequence of climate change. They also claim that climate policy falls outside the jurisdiction of the ECHR.

If successful, the ECHR ruling would legally bind the 32 governments to increase their climate actions, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and phasing out fossil fuels. It would also serve as guidance for domestic courts facing similar climate change-related cases.

For the claimants, winning the case would bring hope and signify that their concerns are being heard. It would compel governments to take meaningful action to address climate change and ensure a better future for all.