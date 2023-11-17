Climate Activists Make Bold Statement by Painting Berlin’s Historic Brandenburg Gate

Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate was transformed into a dazzling display of orange on Sunday morning as climate activists made a powerful statement to the German government. Members of the group known as the Last Generation, armed with fire extinguishers filled with paint, sprayed the six columns of the landmark with vibrant orange paint, demanding immediate action against climate change.

Taking a more unconventional approach to their activism, the Last Generation’s core objectives include pressuring Germany to completely phase out fossil fuels by 2030. Urgent short-term measures, such as implementing a speed limit of 62 mph on highways to significantly reduce emissions, are also high on their agenda.

Rather than relying on traditional forms of protest, the Last Generation stated, “It is time for a political change. Away from fossil fuels — towards fairness.” This bold action aimed to draw attention to the pressing need for a shift in environmental policies and create dialogue within German society.

As a result of their actions, the area surrounding the Brandenburg Gate was cordoned off by police. It was reported that 14 activists affiliated with the Last Generation were detained at the scene. This group, known for its disruptive tactics, often blocking traffic with activists gluing themselves to roads, has been both provocative and divisive in German politics.

While the Last Generation seeks to accelerate environmental action, Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner voiced his disagreement with their methods. He condemned their actions, stating that they go beyond what he considers legitimate forms of protest. In his opinion, the damage caused to the historic Brandenburg Gate not only diminishes its cultural significance but also hampers free discourse on important contemporary issues.

