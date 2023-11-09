The Daring Protest: Attack on a Masterpiece at London’s National Gallery

In an audacious act of protest, two individuals belonging to the climate activist group Just Stop Oil targeted one of the most celebrated masterpieces at London’s National Gallery. “The Toilet of Venus,” also known as “The Rokeby Venus,” created by Diego Velázquez between 1647 and 1651, fell victim to the attackers’ fury. The painting, depicting the Roman goddess Venus positioned with her back to the viewer, holds a special place in the gallery’s collection. It was acquired through a remarkable fundraising campaign led by the National Art Collections Fund (now the Art Fund) in 1906 to prevent its sale abroad.

Sharing their assault on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), the members of Just Stop Oil expressed their dissatisfaction with the issuance of new oil and gas licenses in the UK. Instead of utilizing invasive language, they resorted to a direct action approach, defacing the artwork to garner attention for their cause.

This incident is not the first time “The Toilet of Venus” suffered an attack. In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson inflicted seven deep gashes on the canvas, which was subsequently restored to its former glory.

The National Gallery promptly responded to the recent assault, ensuring the safety of visitors and contacting the authorities. Two individuals have been apprehended, and the artwork has been temporarily removed from display. The next steps involve an examination by skilled conservators who will assess the extent of the damage and devise a plan for restoration if necessary.

This unfortunate event highlights the power of art to provoke and inspire action, even if the means chosen might be controversial or destructive. It also raises questions about the delicate balance between protecting artistic expression and maintaining public safety in public spaces. Ultimately, perhaps the incident will serve as a catalyst for further dialogue on the intersection of art, activism, and conservation.