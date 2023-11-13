New Proposal Calls for Drastic Measures Against Clergy Abuse

Clergy abuse survivors have put forth a groundbreaking proposal for a new church law that demands immediate action against priests and superiors involved in sexual abuse. This announcement comes in response to the outcry sparked by Pope Francis’ appointment of Cardinal Victor Fernández to head the Vatican office that investigates sex crimes.

End Clergy Abuse, a global advocacy group, presented the draft law at a press conference following days of protests at the Vatican. Survivors aim to shed light on the ongoing scandal within the Catholic Church and the failure of Francis and other higher-ranking officials to uphold the long-promised “zero tolerance” policy concerning abuse.

The survivors expressed astonishment at Fernández’s nomination, citing his previous record as bishop in Argentina. During his time as bishop of La Plata, Fernández shielded a priest named Eduardo Lorenzo who had been repeatedly accused of abusing teenagers. Despite numerous accusations and ten years passing since the first victim came forward, Lorenzo remained in his role until he was found dead in 2019, officially ruled as a suicide. Fernández stood by Lorenzo, even conducting his funeral.

The office now headed by Fernández, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has been responsible for processing priest abuse cases worldwide since 2001. However, punishments handed down by this office have often been lenient, with the most severe penalty being defrocking. This contrasts with the time under Pope Benedict XVI, who defrocked nearly 850 priests in a decade. Francis initially struggled with addressing abuse cases but eventually vowed to enforce “zero tolerance” and introduced a new church law that holds bishops accountable for covering up abuse.

While there was initial progress, the survivors claim that the momentum has since waned, and transparency remains elusive. Francis’s appointment of Fernández to lead the Vatican’s sex abuse office has been seen by many as a step backward. Peter Isely, a founding member of End Clergy Abuse, expressed frustration, stating, “We easily went back 10 years on this issue this week.”

The proposed new church law introduced by End Clergy Abuse calls for the removal of any priest who commits a sexual offense against a minor or vulnerable adult from the clerical state. Additionally, any bishop or religious superior who fails to report sex crimes to law enforcement would also face expulsion.

Janet Aguti, a member of End Clergy Abuse from Uganda, highlighted the challenges faced by survivors in Africa due to the stigma surrounding sexual crimes and the revered position of priests in African communities. Aguti emphasized that victims often face difficulty coming forward and receiving justice as authorities tend to relocate abusers to different dioceses rather than taking appropriate action.

Efforts to communicate the proposed law to Pope Francis have been made, including through Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who is involved in organizing the Vatican’s upcoming meeting of bishops. Hollerich has committed to sharing the document with Francis in December.

