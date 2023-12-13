A New Era for Kashmir: The Changing Landscape of Indian-Administered Kashmir

People in Indian-administered Kashmir are grappling with a profound sense of fear and anger following a Supreme Court judgement that upheld the government’s decision to revoke the partial autonomy of the region. This move, implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019, has significantly impacted the lives of Kashmiris, who are witnessing the transformation of their only Muslim-majority region.

The removal of Article 370, which granted Indian-administered Kashmir special status and protections, has raised concerns among residents about a potential demographic shift. The decision allows non-Kashmiris to obtain residency permits and purchase land in the disputed territory, leading to fears of a significant change in the region’s population.

Moreover, the government has revamped the legal framework in Kashmir, dismantling progressive laws that safeguarded the rights of Indigenous people. These laws have been replaced with policies that disempower local residents, exacerbating concerns about their future in their homeland. The retention of draconian preventive detention laws has further fueled skepticism and cynicism among Kashmiris towards the intentions of the Indian government.

The implications of this decision have left many Kashmiris feeling hopeless, accepting their fate within an uncertain future. Uncertainty looms large as residents wonder what further changes lie ahead.

Faqs:

Q: What was the decision made by the Indian government in 2019?

A: In August 2019, the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir, eliminating its separate constitution and inherited protections on land and jobs.

Q: Has this decision been contested?

A: Yes, the revocation of Article 370 was challenged by various pro-India political parties and Kashmiri groups and individuals in the Supreme Court.

Q: What is the current state of the territory?

A: Indian-administered Kashmir has been divided into two federal territories, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, bringing the region under New Delhi’s direct control.

Q: How have the Kashmiri people reacted to the Supreme Court’s verdict?

A: Many Kashmiris expressed little confidence in the court’s willingness to challenge the government’s decision. They view the loss of special status as not only a legal issue but a threat to their identity and existence.

Q: What are the concerns raised by Kashmiri journalist Anuradha Bhasin?

A: Bhasin highlights the potential impact of this decision on the job market and education sector in Kashmir. Kashmiris fear that opportunities may be shared with individuals from outside the region, making it difficult for them to compete.

As Kashmir witnesses the aftermath of this momentous decision, the voices of the people grow louder. The cries of an existential threat resonate amid attempts to change the demographic landscape of a region that has long been steeped in conflict. The future of Indian-administered Kashmir remains uncertain, as its residents grapple with the consequences of this decision and their evolving place in a new era.