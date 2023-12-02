Israel-Gaza Conflict Overshadows COP28 Climate Summit

Amidst calls for unity and climate action, the COP28 climate summit was marred by a resumption of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The renewed assault by Israel on Gaza came just a day after world leaders reached an agreement on a long-awaited rehabilitation fund. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his address at the summit, emphasized the need to transition away from fossil fuels in order to combat global warming.

Guterres expressed his strong belief that saving the planet from burning requires a complete halt to the burning of all fossil fuels. His words were in direct response to COP28 President Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber’s proposal to continue using fossil fuels. The competing visions presented at the summit highlight the complexities and challenges faced in the UN climate talks, particularly in an oil-producing country like the United Arab Emirates.

One of the major achievements of the summit was the establishment of a “loss and damage fund” aimed at helping developing nations cope with the destructive impacts of climate change. This fund has long been advocated for by poorer countries, which have been disproportionately affected by climate change caused by the emissions of richer nations. However, despite the milestone, only $700 million was allocated to the fund, falling significantly short of the $100 billion requested by developing nations.

Notably, a member of the summit’s advisory board from a developing nation resigned following reports that the host country, the United Arab Emirates, intended to use the event as an opportunity to secure additional oil and gas production deals. This sparked concerns about the integrity of the summit and its commitment to addressing climate change.

Adding to the tensions, several world leaders broke the convention of avoiding political discussions at UN climate summits and criticized Israel’s offensive in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Israel of committing war crimes, while an Israeli official defended their actions as adherence to international law in the fight against Hamas.

The clash over the Israel-Gaza conflict served as a reminder of the immense suffering caused by regional conflicts and the emotional toll they take. Hadeel Ikhmais, a climate change expert with the Palestinian Authority, posed a poignant question: In the midst of a genocide, what are we really negotiating for when coming together to combat climate change?

The overshadowing of the COP28 climate summit by the Israel-Gaza conflict highlights the interconnectedness of global issues and the challenges faced when addressing them simultaneously. It calls for a collective effort to find solutions that navigate the complexities of geopolitics while prioritizing climate action.

