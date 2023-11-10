New Clashes in Libya: Rising Tensions and Trapped Residents

Amidst escalating tensions between rival militias, Libya’s capital, Tripoli, witnessed a deadly clash that claimed the lives of 27 people, leaving residents trapped in their homes. The intensity of the fighting has been unprecedented this year, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The clashes erupted late Monday between the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force – two rival militias vying for control. The trigger for the clash was reportedly the alleged detention of a senior commander from the 444 brigade by the rival group at the Tripoli airport. The exact number of civilian casualties remains uncertain as these clashes predominantly involved militiamen.

As the situation unfolded on Tuesday, the Health Ministry called on the warring factions to enable the entry of ambulance and emergency teams into the affected areas. The appeal also emphasized the need to facilitate the transfer of blood to nearby hospitals, underlining the immediate and critical need for medical assistance.

The ramifications of this showdown extend beyond the immediate conflict zone. OPSGroup, a leading organization in the aviation industry, reported a significant increase in the number of aircraft departing from Tripoli due to the clashes. Inbound flights have been redirected to Misrata, a city situated nearby.

During the past few months, Libya had enjoyed a period of relative calm after almost a decade of civil war. However, the latest clash has shattered this fragile peace. Libya is currently grappling with a political stalemate, with two rival sets of authorities entrenched in an ongoing power struggle. This perennial division has triggered sporadic incidents of violence in Tripoli, although most have usually swiftly subsided.

Concerned by the recent security incidents, the United Nations mission in Libya urged an immediate end to the clashes. Both rival administrations in the country also issued statements condemning the fighting. The House of Representatives, based in Benghazi, blamed the Tripoli-based government for the violence, while the U.S. and British embassies expressed their concerns and called for de-escalation to maintain stability and progress towards elections.

Following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled the longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Libya has been plagued by instability and political fragmentation. Rival administrations in the east and west, backed by various militias and foreign governments, have perpetuated the division in this oil-rich nation, hindering its path to peace and prosperity.

