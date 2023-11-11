New Article: Renewed Clashes Imperil Safety and Stability in Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh Camp

The situation in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, Ein el-Hilweh, has once again descended into violence and chaos. Armed confrontations between rival factions, Fatah and hardline groups, have resumed, resulting in at least 20 people being injured and causing residents to flee their homes in fear for their safety.

The camp, which spans approximately one square kilometer and is home to over 63,000 registered refugees, has been a hotbed of power struggles between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and various armed groups, known as the Muslim Youth. This conflict, rooted in a decades-long struggle for control, has created an atmosphere of constant tension and volatility.

Recent clashes were triggered by the killing of a Fatah military general on July 30, allegedly carried out by the hardline groups. Street battles ensued, claiming the lives of 13 people and forcing hundreds to abandon their homes. Despite an uneasy truce that had been in place since August 3, the failure to apprehend the accused killers and hand them over to the Lebanese judiciary, as demanded by a committee of Palestinian factions, has reignited hostilities.

Residents of Ein el-Hilweh have been living in a state of perpetual fear, aware that violence could erupt at any moment. The overnight fighting has forced dozens of families to seek refuge in a local mosque, where they feel a semblance of safety. However, even these shelters are not immune to the violence, as ambulances attempting to evacuate the injured were targeted.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that 20 people, including an elderly man and three civil defense volunteers, were wounded in the latest clashes. The wounded have been transported to hospitals, but fortunately, no deaths have been reported thus far.

The ongoing instability in Ein el-Hilweh highlights the dire situation faced by Palestinian refugees, who have already endured immense hardship and displacement. The camp, initially established to provide refuge for Palestinians forcibly displaced during the establishment of Israel in 1948, has become an overcrowded neighborhood in the city of Sidon. In recent years, thousands of Palestinians seeking sanctuary from the war in neighboring Syria have added to the camp’s swelling population.

Palestinian refugee camps, including Ein el-Hilweh, operate outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese army, which leaves security matters in the hands of the factions themselves. This arrangement, while intended to grant autonomy, has often resulted in the perpetuation of factional clashes and compromises the safety and well-being of the camp’s residents.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has expressed deep concern over the renewed violence and its impact on the local population. Last week, UNRWA launched an appeal for $15.5 million to repair damaged infrastructure, provide alternative education options for affected children, and offer cash assistance to those displaced by the conflict.

The cycle of violence in Ein el-Hilweh is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the Palestinian refugee crisis. Without addressing the root causes of the power struggles and providing genuine avenues for peace and stability, the residents of Ein el-Hilweh will continue to suffer the devastating consequences of violence and displacement.

FAQ

What are the main factions involved in the clashes in Ein el-Hilweh camp?

The main factions involved in the clashes are Fatah and hardline groups, known as the Muslim Youth.

What triggered the recent clashes in the camp?

The recent clashes were triggered by the killing of a Fatah military general on July 30, allegedly carried out by the hardline groups.

Are there any casualties reported from the recent clashes?

As of now, there have been no reported deaths. However, 20 people, including an elderly man and three civil defense volunteers, have been wounded in the fighting.

What is the current situation for Palestinian refugees in Ein el-Hilweh camp?

The Palestinian refugees in Ein el-Hilweh camp are living in fear and uncertainty due to the volatile security situation. Many have been forced to flee their homes to seek refuge in safer locations, such as local mosques.

What measures are being taken to address the challenges faced by the residents of Ein el-Hilweh?

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has launched an appeal for $15.5 million to repair damaged infrastructure, provide alternative education options for affected children, and offer cash assistance to those displaced by the conflict.