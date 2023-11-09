Tragic Murder Sparks Debate on Criminals’ Access to Bail

When Christopher McGowan was granted bail and ordered to stay at the home of his new girlfriend, little did anyone know that it would end in tragedy. McGowan, a known criminal with a history of violence and breaching bail, went on to kill his partner, Claire Inglis, in a brutal attack. This case raises important questions about the justice system and how offenders are granted bail.

The heartbreaking story of Claire Inglis is unfortunately not an isolated incident. In 2021 alone, nine women in Scotland were killed by their partners or former partners, all of whom were male. Claire’s parents, Fiona and Ian Inglis, are now left to care for her young son, who witnessed his mother’s horrific death.

The question that arises from this tragic event is why a violent offender like McGowan was allowed to live with Claire in the first place. Fiona and Ian Inglis express their concern and frustration over the decision to grant bail to an individual with a string of previous convictions and a documented history of breaching bail conditions.

Friends and family of Claire were also shocked by her relationship with McGowan, describing them as complete opposites. It raises the question of why someone like Claire would choose to be with a known criminal who had a troubled past.

While bail is a standard practice in the justice system, this case highlights the need for stricter assessments and considerations when granting bail to individuals with a history of violent offenses. The decision to grant bail should take into account the safety and well-being of potential victims, as well as the significant risk posed by repeat offenders.

In conclusion, the tragic murder of Claire Inglis has ignited a debate on the issue of granting bail to individuals with a history of violence. It serves as a reminder that the justice system needs to carefully evaluate and assess the risks associated with releasing offenders back into society. It is crucial to prioritize the safety of potential victims and take proactive measures to prevent such devastating incidents from occurring in the future.