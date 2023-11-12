Unconfirmed reports have emerged suggesting that Russia may have suffered the loss of another Su-35 Flanker-E multirole fighter. While authorities from both Russia and Ukraine have yet to officially confirm the incident, social media videos and Telegram channels have suggested that the Flanker was accidentally shot down by friendly fire. The incident allegedly occurred near the city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The loss of a Flanker in this manner would not be unprecedented, as similar incidents have occurred in the past during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It is worth noting that these reports have not been independently verified, and caution should be exercised when interpreting the information.

Flanker aircraft, such as the Su-35, are highly capable aircraft designed for various roles, including counter-air and air-to-ground missions. The Su-35 boasts advanced radar systems, long-range air-to-air weapons, and advanced electronic warfare capabilities. These features make the Flanker superior to Ukrainian fighters and give it a significant advantage in combat.

Experts have commented on the incident, highlighting the potential risks involved in operating the Flanker close to the front lines. Military aviation expert Justin Bronk emphasized the importance of deconfliction between ground-based air defenses and fighter operations. He also mentioned the tactical and strategic implications of saturating an enemy’s air defense system during a suppression of enemy air defenses campaign.

Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the commander of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate, has previously explained the strategic reasoning behind Ukrainian attacks on Russian air defenses using drones and missiles. The intent is to create vulnerabilities in the overall air defense coverage and deplete the enemy’s air defense missile stocks.

The loss of a fifth Su-35 highlights the significant number of combat aircraft Russia has lost since the conflict began. The exact number of losses remains uncertain, as some incidents may not have been visually verified. Nonetheless, the loss of nearly 90 fixed-wing aircraft out of approximately 900 tactical aircraft before February 24, 2022, is a substantial blow to the Russian forces.

While incidents of friendly fire are unfortunate, they are not uncommon in highly contested airspace during intense conflicts. Both Russia and Ukraine have experienced similar incidents in the past. These incidents add another layer of complexity and confusion to the already chaotic situation on the ground.

Please note that these reports are unconfirmed, and further information is necessary to ascertain the accuracy of the claims.