New Wave of Conflict Disrupts Lives in Myanmar’s Western Region

Amid renewed hostilities between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (AA), civilians in western Myanmar find themselves caught in the crossfire as fighting escalates. The clashes, which began in Rathedaung township and have since spread to various townships including Pauktaw, have led to the displacement of over 26,000 people in the country’s Rakhine state. The conflict has left families stranded and humanitarian activities suspended due to the blockage of roads and waterways.

The situation is devastating, with elderly people, the sick, and families with young children unable to escape the violence. In Pauktaw, a former member of parliament expressed his concern for those left behind, stating, “It breaks my heart to see people in such a situation.” The ongoing fighting between the Arakan Army and the military has shattered the informal ceasefire established in November 2022, resulting in a growing number of internally displaced people.

The impact of the conflict is severe, with reports of military shelling in Arakan Army-controlled areas. Myanmar’s military has conducted operations with air and naval support, further exacerbating the situation. The military spokesperson claimed that the town of Pauktaw is already under control, but the reality on the ground tells a different story.

This latest wave of conflict adds to the ongoing battles that have unfolded across Myanmar since the military seized power in February 2021. Airstrikes and ground attacks have targeted what the military deems as “terrorist” targets but have resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians, including children. Entire villages have been burned down, and essential infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, has been destroyed.

The individual stories of those affected highlight the human toll of the conflict. One man lost his father, who was hit by artillery at a meditation center, while a family remains stranded in Pauktaw, with a sick father worsening without access to medication. The military’s presence and violence have made it near impossible for people to seek help or return to their homes.

The situation in Myanmar’s western region is a stark reminder of the ongoing suffering faced by civilians caught in the crossfire. As the conflict escalates, it is the innocent lives that bear the brunt of the violence, with no immediate end in sight.