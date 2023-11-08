Ukraine’s Struggle for Independence: A Lesson from Israel

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows no signs of abating, raising the possibility that this battle for sovereignty may continue for several more years. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently drew parallels between his country and Israel, emphasizing the need for society to adapt to prolonged warfare. While Ukraine is prepared to fight for an extended period, the president acknowledges the limitations they face. Unlike Israel, Ukraine cannot take the fight to the enemy’s territory without risking the loss of support from its allies.

Zelensky highlighted the potential for his country to be left alone in this struggle, either due to external factors or because the current countries supporting the war may withdraw their assistance. In light of this, he expressed the desire to receive security guarantees from the United States, similar to the support Israel receives. He specifically mentioned the Israeli model, which encompasses not only weapons and technology but also training and financial aid.

In a significant move, the Pentagon announced that it would begin training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in the United States, allowing them to utilize advanced aircraft against Russian forces. This training program aligns with plans by European allies to train Ukrainian personnel to fly the F-16. Ukraine has long sought these fighter jets to enhance their capabilities in countering the Russian invasion.

President Zelensky commended his people for their fight for freedom on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, acknowledging the significance of the holiday during wartime. He stated that the struggle for independence continues against the imperial aggressor, Russia, and has taken on new meanings of heroism and bravery. The European Union also demonstrated solidarity with Ukraine by lighting up government buildings with Ukraine’s national colors.

Ukraine’s ongoing battle for independence serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination exhibited by the Israeli people in their long-standing conflicts. As Ukraine looks to the international community for support and solidarity, the lessons learned from Israel’s struggle become all the more relevant. It is a testament to the strength and endurance of nations fighting for their freedom and the preservation of their sovereignty.