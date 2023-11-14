New Article

CIA’s Attempt to Suppress COVID Lab Leak Findings Exposed by Whistleblower

In a shocking revelation, a whistleblower has come forward with claims that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) tried to silence analysts who discovered evidence suggesting that the COVID-19 virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. The whistleblower, a senior-level officer within the CIA, alleged that the agency offered financial incentives to six analysts in exchange for changing their assessment to support the theory that the virus originated from animals. This attempt to manipulate the findings was aimed at burying the lab leak hypothesis.

The allegations were brought to light in a letter addressed to CIA Director William Burns by the Chairmen of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The letter demanded the release of all documents, communications, and payment information related to the CIA’s COVID Discovery Team. It was revealed that six out of the seven members of the team believed there was sufficient intelligence and scientific evidence to support the theory that the virus originated from the Wuhan lab.

The anonymous whistleblower further claimed that the analysts who supported the lab leak theory were offered significant monetary incentives to change their stance. These analysts were experienced officers with substantial scientific expertise. This shocking revelation raises serious concerns about the integrity of the CIA’s analysis and its commitment to unbiased reporting.

To shed further light on the matter, the House committee leaders also called upon former CIA chief operating officer Andrew Makridis, who allegedly played a central role in the COVID investigation, to provide a transcribed interview. However, Makridis has not yet responded to the request for comment.

In response to these allegations, CIA Director of Public Affairs Tammy Kupperman Thorp stated that the CIA is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of analytic rigor, integrity, and objectivity. She emphasized that the agency does not pay analysts to reach predetermined conclusions, adding that the CIA takes these allegations seriously and will be investigating them thoroughly while keeping the appropriate Congressional oversight committees informed.

This revelation comes after the FBI and the Energy Department both concluded that a lab leak was the most likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The intelligence community declassified a report on COVID origins in June, which highlighted “biosafety concerns” and “genetic engineering” activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. However, it also stated that the precise origin of the virus remains undetermined and that both hypotheses – lab leak and natural spillover – face challenges due to conflicting reporting and assumptions.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who testified before Congress, has argued that the lab leak theory is the only credible explanation for the pandemic. Ratcliffe stated that the intelligence and evidence supporting a lab leak outweigh those supporting a natural origins or spillover theory.

Andrew Makridis, the former senior CIA official who allegedly played a crucial role in the COVID investigation, retired from the agency in 2022 and currently serves as a senior adviser at Beacon Global Strategies. His expertise lies in Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean strategic weapons and space capabilities.

FAQ

1. What is the lab leak theory?

The lab leak theory suggests that the COVID-19 virus originated from a laboratory, specifically the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, rather than through natural spillover from animals to humans.

2. What evidence supports the lab leak theory?

Evidence supporting the lab leak theory includes biosafety concerns and genetic engineering activities discovered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Additionally, several scientists working at the lab fell ill in 2019 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

3. Why did the CIA allegedly attempt to suppress lab leak findings?

According to the whistleblower’s claims, the CIA offered financial incentives to analysts to change their assessment and support the theory that the virus originated from animals. This attempt was aimed at burying the lab leak hypothesis.

4. How has the intelligence community responded to the claims?

CIA Director of Public Affairs Tammy Kupperman Thorp stated that the agency takes the allegations seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation. The intelligence community’s declassified report on COVID origins acknowledges the lab leak hypothesis but emphasizes the challenges and uncertainties associated with confirming the precise origin of the virus.