US and Israeli Intelligence Chiefs Hold Discussions in Qatar as Truce in Gaza Continues

Amidst an extended truce between Israel and Hamas, the heads of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad intelligence service convened in Qatar to address various concerns, including the situation of captives held by Hamas in Gaza. CIA Director William Burns and Mossad head David Barnea met with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on Tuesday. These discussions followed the announcement by Doha of a two-day extension to the original four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza.

The involvement of intelligence chiefs in the negotiations brings an interesting dynamic to the table. With access to crucial intelligence, their presence signifies the importance placed on reaching a resolution. Notably, Burns’ experience as a negotiator adds value to the US-led efforts for a lasting truce compared to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Despite accusations from both Israel and Hamas of truce violations, the exchange of captives for prisoners has continued. Hamas has released a total of 69 captives during the initial pause, including 51 Israelis and 18 individuals from other nations. On Tuesday, Hamas freed an additional 12 captives. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) acknowledged the successful facilitation of hostage release, attributing it to the neutral intermediary role it played.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, shared on social media that the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners is imminent. These ongoing negotiations involving Qatar, the US, and Egypt aim to establish and extend the truce in Gaza. As part of the initial agreement, Israeli prisons released 150 Palestinian prisoners, consisting of 117 children and 33 women. Moreover, there has been an increase in the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The talks between the US and Israeli intelligence chiefs and Qatar were not limited to the issue of captives. Egyptian officials also participated, reflecting the collective efforts to maintain the current truce while addressing the underlying challenges. One proposal raised involves persuading the Hamas military leadership to go into exile in another country. However, Israeli media sources indicate that the government prefers a limited extension, concluding on Sunday.

This delicate situation prompted Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right Israeli Minister for National Security, to call for a return to combat in Gaza to swiftly dismantle Hamas. His plea came in response to reports of detonated explosive devices near Israeli troops in northern Gaza. The minister emphasized the urgency of action to prevent further casualties and ensure the total eradication of Hamas.

