The Unforgettable “Canadian Caper”: An Inside Look at the 1980 CIA Operation

In a recent revelation, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) unveiled the identity of the second officer involved in the daring 1980 rescue mission in Iran, famously known as the “Canadian caper.” This disclosure sheds new light on an operation that inspired the critically acclaimed film Argo. While Tony Mendez, a master of disguise, had been publicly recognized for his role, the CIA has now named Ed Johnson as the second officer, recognizing his expertise in covert extractions.

Ed Johnson, a remarkably skilled linguist, made invaluable contributions to the operation. His proficiency in creating false documents and his ability to adapt to challenging circumstances were instrumental in the mission’s success. In an oral history recorded by CIA historians, Johnson highlighted the significance of convincing the US diplomats that they could convincingly pose as members of a film crew. This required not only alterations in appearance but also the development of intricate backstories and false personas. Despite the lack of training in clandestine operations, the diplomats remained confident through the duration of the mission.

Johnson’s familiarity with Arabic proved to be advantageous during the operation, although he did not speak Farsi, Iran’s primary language. However, his knowledge of German unexpectedly aided him and Johnson when they found themselves near the Swedish embassy, which happened to be adjacent to the occupied US embassy. A German-speaking Iranian guard at the Swedish embassy offered critical assistance by arranging a taxi and directing them to the Canadian embassy, where the diplomats sought refuge.

Contrary to the dramatic portrayal depicted in the Argo film, Johnson vividly recalls the relaxed atmosphere during the diplomats’ departure from Iran. The departure was far less eventful than depicted, with the team exuding confidence during the final stages of their journey. Even at the airport, their spirits remained high.

Tony Mendez, who played a prominent role in the operation, wrote extensively about the events that unfolded and even served on the board of the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. However, Johnson chose to live a more private life, concealing his identity and involvement in the operation until recently.

Historian Dr Andrew Hammond believes that publicly acknowledging Johnson’s contributions to the operation provides a rare insight into the success of a remarkable CIA mission. The “Canadian caper” occurred during a tumultuous period for the CIA, following significant downsizing and the arduous task of securing the release of American hostages held in Iran.

As former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Mick Mulroy, rightly asserts, the recognition of officers like Johnson serves as a testament to their bravery and a valuable lesson for current and future CIA personnel. While many heroic CIA operations go unnoticed, highlighting the achievements of these individuals is essential for preserving their legacy.

The unforgettable “Canadian caper” was a bold and ambitious mission, featuring numerous moving parts that required meticulous execution. The successful extraction of the diplomats stands as a testament to the CIA’s capabilities and the heroes who carried out this extraordinary operation.