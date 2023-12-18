Title: Efforts Intensify to Secure Release of Hostages in Gaza as CIA Director Meets Israeli Officials

In a renewed push to secure the release of hostages still being held captive in Gaza, CIA Director William Burns has met with the director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al Thani in Poland, according to a U.S. official familiar with the talks. These discussions follow previous meetings between the same group in Doha, Qatar. The latest talks were initiated after bilateral negotiations between Barnea and al Thani last week, which served as the first attempt to restart hostage negotiations since the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas collapsed.

Previous talks stalled due to a disagreement over the release of female hostages, on which the Israelis insisted before considering the release of other categories. Hamas claims that the women being held are IDF soldiers, a claim that both the U.S. and Israel deny. As pressure mounts on Israel to secure the release of the remaining 130 hostages, the Israel Defense Forces acknowledged that some of its soldiers mistakenly opened fire on three Israeli hostages, killing them. An IDF official called it a “very tragic” event, stating that it went against their rules of engagement.

CIA Director William Burns, a former ambassador to Jordan and Russia, has been actively involved in hostage talks, traveling twice to Doha last month. The first pause in fighting was announced after the initial round of negotiations, resulting in the release of over 100 hostages by Hamas and the freedom of more than 200 Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Currently, there are believed to be eight Americans still held hostage in Gaza, including at least one woman whose condition and whereabouts remain unknown. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also in the region for meetings in Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar, where he plans to discuss subsequent phases of the conflict.

Israeli officials anticipate that the current phase of their operations against Hamas, characterized by ground operations and airstrikes, will conclude within a few weeks. Efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages continue, with Barnea meeting with U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan during his trip to the region last week.

As the situation in Gaza remains dire, health authorities report a significant loss of life, with almost 20,000 people killed since the war was sparked by Hamas’ terror attack on southern Israel. Israeli officials claim that Hamas militants were responsible for the death of approximately 1,200 people during the attack, with around 240 others being kidnapped.

