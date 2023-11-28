CIA Director Seeks Expansive Hostage Deal in Secret Meetings

In a series of secret meetings held in Qatar, CIA Director William J. Burns has been working to broker a substantial deal between Israel and Hamas. The focus of the negotiations thus far has been on the release of women and children hostages, but Burns is pushing for a broader scope that includes the release of men and military personnel as well.

Burns is also advocating for a longer pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, taking into account Israel’s demand that Hamas release at least 10 people for every day there is a break in the war. Additionally, Burns is specifically pushing for the immediate release of American hostages held by Hamas, which is estimated to be around eight or nine individuals.

Although the CIA declined to comment on the director’s travel, it is clear that Burns has taken on a crucial role in the hostage crisis, given his extensive contacts and experience in the Middle East.

Overall, Burns’ efforts represent a significant push towards finding a comprehensive solution to the ongoing hostage crisis. By broadening the focus of negotiations and advocating for the release of American hostages, Burns is working to bring an end to the violence and secure the freedom of those held captive.