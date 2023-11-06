Portugal’s Struggle with Accountability for Clergy Abuse

In the wake of hosting Pope Francis and the World Youth Day gathering, Portugal faced a reckoning with its own history of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. While bishops initially appeared committed to addressing the issue, critics argue that their efforts were merely performative. Despite the pope’s emphasis on accountability and reform, claims of abuse continue to face resistance and obfuscation.

An independent commission was established to investigate the extent of the abuse within Portugal. The subsequent report revealed that at least 4,815 children had been abused since 1950. The bishops praised the commission’s work but victims were left outraged by the lack of substantial action taken against offending priests.

One victim, who had been raped by a priest while training to become a nun, discovered that her case had been closed without further investigation. In a letter from her bishop, she was dismissed as the sole accuser and deemed too “fragile” for questioning. This kind of response from the church has further deepened the sense of betrayal felt by victims.

Cardinal Manuel Clemente of the archdiocese of Lisbon initially refused to suspend actively serving priests named in the commission’s report. Although some priests were eventually suspended, three of them returned to ministry within three months as internal investigations failed to substantiate the allegations against them.

Throughout the commission’s investigation, the church undermined its work by providing false testimony and obstructing access to crucial archives. Some dioceses even resisted displaying the commission’s hotline number prominently on their websites.

The church’s lack of cooperation has frustrated commission members, who believe that the victims should be at the forefront of the church’s actions. However, the head of Portugal’s bishops’ conference defended their efforts, acknowledging that public communication surrounding the issue had not been ideal.

As Pope Francis continues his focus on youth and meets with abuse victims in Portugal, the hope for true accountability lingers. The Catholic Church must confront the reality of abuse and unite behind the pope’s call for change. Only through genuine efforts can the church regain credibility and provide justice to the victims.