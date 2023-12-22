Christmas Cancelled in Bethlehem as Church Leaders Mourn Thousands of Palestinian Lives Lost

In a somber turn of events this year, Christmas festivities have been canceled in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The decision to cancel public celebrations was made by church leaders in response to the devastating attack on Gaza by Israel, which has resulted in a death toll of over 20,000 Palestinians.

The cancellation of Christmas festivities was announced by Reverend Isaac Munther, a Palestinian pastor of a landmark Lutheran church in Bethlehem. Standing in front of a nativity scene surrounded by rubble, he emphasized the significance of Christmas as a ray of light and hope amidst pain and suffering. Despite the cancellation of celebrations, he reminded his congregation that Christmas itself cannot be canceled, as it represents a symbol of hope that cannot be extinguished.

The situation in Gaza has garnered international attention and condemnation, with Pope Francis accusing Israel of committing terrorism after an Israeli sniper shot dead two women who sought refuge in a Catholic church. Politico reports that even though the coordinates of churches and religious sites were given to Israeli authorities by congressional staffers in an attempt to protect them, attacks on churches and convents still occurred.

In the midst of this tragedy, the Reverend Mitri Raheb, President of Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem, reflects on the relevance of the Christmas story today. He highlights the parallels between the story of Jesus’ birth and the experiences of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Just as Joseph, Mary, and the baby Jesus were displaced and forced to flee their home, thousands of Palestinians are facing displacement and oppression today.

The Christmas story, Raheb asserts, is a Palestinian story that speaks of resistance against imperial power and a call for peace based on human dignity and justice. He laments the lack of peace and the United States’ veto of a ceasefire during this holiday season, which stands in stark contrast to the message of peace on Earth proclaimed by the angels in the biblical narrative.

As we reflect on the cancellation of Christmas in Bethlehem and the devastating situation in Gaza, it is important to remember the lives lost and the urgent need for peace and justice in this region. Let us stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and work towards a future where the light of Christmas shines brightly, even in the darkest of times.

