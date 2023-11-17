New Title: Christie’s Responds to Public Outcry and Cancels Auction of Controversial Jewellery Collection

Christie’s, the renowned auction house, has made the decision to cancel the highly anticipated sale of the jewellery collection belonging to Heidi Horten, a late Austrian billionaire. The cancellation comes after months of mounting international pressure and criticism from various individuals and organizations, including Jewish groups.

The collection, consisting of a vast array of valuable jewels, was originally set to be auctioned off in November in Geneva. However, following intense scrutiny and outcry, Christie’s has chosen to heed the concerns raised by clients, staff, and the wider public. This decision demonstrates the willingness of the auction house to reflect on and address the controversy surrounding the sale.

The matter at hand revolves around the origins of Horten’s wealth, which is rooted in Nazi profiteering by her late husband, Helmut Horten. During World War II, he capitalized on Hitler’s Aryanization process by forcefully acquiring Jewish businesses. The revelation of this historical truth exposed Christie’s attempt to conceal this information, leading to widespread condemnation and accusations of “whitewashing.”

The cancellation of the auction has garnered significant praise from Jewish groups and Holocaust survivors, who see it as a victory for their community on a global scale. David Schaecter, the president of the Holocaust Survivor Foundation USA, expressed his satisfaction with Christie’s decision, emphasizing the sensitivity and pain that such sales of potentially stolen Jewish property can cause.

In response to the controversy, Christie’s has pledged to establish a new foundation in Heidi Horten’s name. The funds raised from the previous auction, held in May, will be directed towards this foundation, which aims to support initiatives related to medical research, access to the arts, and children’s welfare.

Despite the cancellation, there remains a dispute regarding the donations offered by Christie’s to institutions such as Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum, and the Claims Conference. Critics argue that the auction house should donate all profits from the May sale, rather than making partial donations. Christie’s is yet to confirm its stance on this matter.

This incident serves as a stark warning to other auction houses, signaling the potential consequences of hosting auctions involving contentious or tainted goods. The cancellation of the Horten jewellery collection auction showcases the power of public outcry and highlights the need for companies to consider the ethical implications of their actions.

