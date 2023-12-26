Examining the Impact of Conflict on Bethlehem: A Call for Justice and Action

As we enter the holy city of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, we are confronted with a startling reality. The Christmas festivities, which should be a time of joy and celebration, have been cancelled this year. The city and church leaders have made this difficult decision to mourn the tragic loss of over 20,000 Palestinians in the conflict in Gaza. The Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem has evocatively depicted this sorrow through a nativity scene, where the figure of baby Jesus rests amidst the rubble, covered by a keffiyeh.

The devastation in Gaza cannot be ignored. It is not just a matter of political strife, but a humanitarian crisis of unimaginable proportions. Behind the walls of silence, lies a terrifying truth – thousands are still trapped under the rubble, their lives hanging in the balance. Among the casualties, close to 9,000 innocent children have been brutally killed, day after day. The destruction of homes and displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians has transformed Gaza beyond recognition. This cannot be dismissed as anything less than an annihilation, a genocide unfolding before our eyes.

The world has been forced to witness this tragedy, and yet, the response has been inadequate. The international community, including the church, has remained disturbingly silent. The leaders of so-called free nations have allowed this genocide to take place, providing political cover and veiling the truth. The concept of “state theology” has been weaponized, misusing theological concepts and twisting biblical texts to justify the status quo of oppression. In Palestine, the Bible – our sacred text – has been turned against us, used as a tool for empire, superiority, and entitlement.

The theological cover that the Western church has provided is deeply troubling. It is a justification for oppression, dividing people into “us” and “them,” stripping away their humanity, and demonizing their struggle for justice and freedom. It devalues the Palestinian lives and promotes the notion of a land without people, erasing their existence and their rights. This theology of the empire not only calls for emptying Gaza but echoes the ethnic cleansing witnessed in 1948. The church, meant to be a beacon of love and compassion, has become complicit in this injustice.

The racism and hypocrisy of the Western world are undeniable. It is evident in the differential treatment and skepticism towards Palestinians, while giving unwavering trust to the oppressors. Our European friends, who speak of human rights and international law with authority, must consider their own biases and prejudices. We, as Palestinians, are not exempt from the promises of justice and equality.

In the face of this genocide, we must not turn a blind eye. We cannot remain silent while innocent lives are lost and communities are destroyed. The moral compass of the world lies in Gaza, reminding us of our shared humanity. As Christians, we must be outraged by this injustice and the manipulation of our faith to justify such atrocities. To ignore or downplay the gravity of this situation is to be complicit in the darkness that engulfs Gaza.

We urge everyone to take a stand and speak out against this genocide. Let us demand a ceasefire and an end to the occupation. Empty calls for peace without concrete actions are nothing but empty words. It is time for the church and the international community to embrace their responsibility. We must act with urgency and conviction to ensure justice for the people of Palestine.

Sources:

– npr.org