Immigration Policies: A New Approach to Address Challenges

In the realm of migration policy, the government acknowledges a clear and significant failure. This failure resonates deeply, as it falls short of the promises and targets it set for itself. Consequently, the government is taking steps to rectify the situation, placing a renewed focus on immigration.

First and foremost, the government aims to tackle legal net migration. Currently, the levels have reached record highs, standing at three times what they were when the last election took place, and contrary to the Conservatives’ promise of decrease. The urgency to reduce these numbers is undeniable, evident in the desperation expressed by numerous Tory MPs. In line with this, the prime minister has made a commitment to “stop the boats,” addressing the issue of illegal migration.

While the numbers of illegal migrants have slightly decreased compared to last year, they still remain considerable. Nonetheless, the government’s plan to relocate some migrants to Rwanda has faced significant challenges in courts, leading to delays spanning several months. Therefore, prior to the prime minister’s appearance at the Covid Inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday, the government aims to present its latest migration strategies over the course of two days.

On Monday afternoon, the government will unveil its plans to tackle legal migration, with a specific focus on reducing the overall numbers. The dismissal of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has evidently improved relations between the Home Office and Downing Street. In recent weeks, the prime minister has collaborated closely with the new Home Secretary, James Cleverly, and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick to devise a comprehensive plan. The details of a proposed plan, presented by Robert Jenrick to Rishi Sunak, were previously discussed and may serve as a starting point for evaluation. Noteworthy considerations include a salary threshold, the rights of migrants to bring dependents, and the potential retention of the Shortage Occupation List.

The government’s forthcoming plan will be compared to the one previously advocated by Suella Braverman during her tenure. The critical question at hand is whether these efforts will effectively decrease migration numbers.

The following day, the focus will shift towards the Rwanda plan. It appears that James Cleverly will travel to Rwanda to sign a treaty, with a subsequent introduction of a new law relating to the agreement in the House of Commons as early as Wednesday. As part of the government’s strategy to strengthen ties with Rwanda, British lawyers may be seconded to Rwandan courts. However, there is skepticism within the Home Office regarding the potential withdrawal from or exemption of the Rwanda plan from the UK’s commitments to the European Convention on Human Rights. While some argue that the ECHR remains beneficial for aspects of illegal migration policy that have demonstrated success, such as the returns agreement with Albania and cooperation with France, Conservative backbenchers are keen to remove any perceived obstacles tied to the European Convention.

When we step back from the intricacies of these plans, the fundamental question remains: How quickly can these measures truly make a difference? Ministers have expressed their commitment to repatriating migrants to Rwanda by spring. However, many within the Conservative Party and beyond doubt the feasibility of such a timeline.

As the government unveils its new immigration strategies, it is evident that a fresh approach is needed to address the challenges at hand. By prioritizing legal migration and focusing on robust agreements with countries like Rwanda, the government aims to uphold its promises and mitigate the failure that has loomed over its migration policies.

