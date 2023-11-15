London Police Consider Army Support as Officers Hand in Gun Permits

London’s Metropolitan Police is exploring the possibility of seeking assistance from the British Army after over 100 armed officers refused to go on armed patrols. The decision came after a murder charge was authorized against a colleague involved in the shooting of Chris Kaba, an unarmed 24-year-old Black man, last year. The Ministry of Defense has agreed to provide soldiers to support the Metropolitan Police during this challenging period.

The Metropolitan Police expressed concerns that the officers, if they adhere to their training and tactics, might face prolonged legal proceedings that could negatively impact their personal well-being and that of their families. London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley emphasized the need for sufficient legal protection for officers to carry out their duties while keeping the public safe, with the confidence that the law will be applied fairly and consistently.

Chris Kaba’s fatal shooting by police during a routine traffic stop sparked widespread protests and demands for an investigation. The prosecutors recently announced the authorization of a murder charge against the firearms officer responsible, referred to as NX121. Prior to this, only five armed police officers had returned their weapons permits.

The decision of officers to step back from armed duties reflects their concerns over the potential ramifications of this case on personal accountability in similar challenging situations. The Metropolitan Police acknowledged the anxiety surrounding the impact of this decision on the officers, their colleagues, and their families.

Data from the government indicates that there were 18,395 police firearms operations in England and Wales between March 2022 and 2023, with 10 incidents where police intentionally discharged their weapons at individuals. In response to these developments, the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has initiated a review to ensure that armed police officers can confidently carry out their duties while also protecting the general public. Braverman emphasized that these officers should not fear legal repercussions for fulfilling their responsibilities.

As the London Metropolitan Police grapples with the aftermath of the Chris Kaba shooting case, the decision to seek army backup highlights the significance of the incident and its implications for the police force. A collaborative approach involving the military aims to address these concerns and provide support during this challenging time.