Ministry of Defence Offers Military Support Following Armed Officer Incident

By Aoife Walsh & Joe Inwood

In the aftermath of an incident involving an armed Metropolitan Police officer, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stepped in to offer military support to the London police force. This decision came after over 100 police officers voluntarily handed in their permits to carry firearms, according to a source cited by the BBC.

The incident in question resulted in the tragic death of Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old unarmed individual who was shot in south London last year. Following this incident, a Met Police officer has been charged with Kaba’s murder and appeared in court on Thursday.

Concerns have since arisen among some officers regarding the implications of this charging decision on their own roles and responsibilities. The Met Police has acknowledged these concerns, stating that the action taken was in response to officers being “worried” about the situation.

The MoD has confirmed that it received a request from the Home Office to provide military aid to the civil authorities, specifically the Metropolitan Police, in the form of routine counter-terrorism contingency support should the need arise. Military aid in emergency situations, known as MACA, has previously been extended to organizations such as the NHS during the Covid pandemic, as well as during strikes by border staff and paramedics.

The Metropolitan Police emphasized that the option of military support would only be utilized in specific circumstances where an appropriate policing response was not readily available. It also stated that military personnel would not be utilized for routine policing duties.

This decision to offer military support comes in the wake of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s call for a review of armed policing. Braverman expressed the importance of relying on “brave firearms officers” to protect the public, acknowledging the split-second decisions they often have to make under immense pressure. She assured officers of her full support and pledged to do everything in her power to assist them.

Chris Kaba tragically lost his life during a police operation in Streatham Hill on September 5, 2022. An inquest revealed that he was struck by a gunshot fired by a Met Police officer while he was driving. Despite immediate medical attention, Kaba passed away the following day. This devastating incident sparked a series of protests demanding justice and accountability.

FAQ:

Q: What is MACA?

A: MACA stands for Military Aid to the Civil Authorities. It refers to the provision of military support to civil authorities, such as the police or NHS, during emergency situations when their resources are stretched.

Q: Why did some police officers hand in their permits to carry firearms?

A: The officers handed in their permits following a charging decision against a fellow officer who was accused of the murder of Chris Kaba, an unarmed individual.

Q: Will military personnel be used for routine policing duties?

A: No, the Metropolitan Police has clarified that military staff will only be deployed in specific circumstances where there is a lack of appropriate policing resources. They will not be used for routine policing duties.