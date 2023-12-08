Controversy Surrounds Unconventional By-Elections in Zimbabwe

In a surprising turn of events, a series of by-elections in Zimbabwe have been embroiled in controversy, leaving the opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), in a state of upheaval. The by-elections, scheduled for December 8, will see 15 members of parliament and eight senators from the CCC face off against new candidates.

The controversy began when the CCC received a letter from someone claiming to be the party’s interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu. The letter stated that the affected lawmakers had been recalled from their positions. However, it was soon discovered that Tshabangu was not a member of the CCC and had no authority to make such decisions.

Despite the CCC disowning Tshabangu, the speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda, decided to heed the letter and recall the legislators. This led to the announcement of the by-elections by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, on the eve of the by-elections, the High Court barred the 22 recalled lawmakers, including Obert Manduna, from participating in the elections. The court ruled that their nominations should never have been accepted.

The CCC has accused Tshabangu of being an operative of the governing party, the Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), and claimed that these recalls are an attempt to undermine the opposition. ZANU-PF’s Secretary-General, Obert Mpofu, stated that his party had no involvement in the recalls and considered the allegations a “joke.”

The CCC has expressed frustration over the recalls, arguing that they disrespect the will of the people and undermine the right to vote in Zimbabwe. Some political analysts suggest that the opposition should have boycotted the by-elections in order to protest against what they see as manipulated electoral processes.

This controversy has wider implications for the political landscape in Zimbabwe. Some believe that these recalls are part of President Mnangagwa’s broader plan to consolidate power during his final term. By ensuring a two-thirds majority in parliament, ZANU-PF could gain more extensive powers, potentially allowing for constitutional amendments and an extension of Mnangagwa’s tenure.

The erosion of multiparty democracy is a growing concern for many in Zimbabwe. There are increasing reports of arrests and arbitrary detentions of opposition figures, journalists, and dissidents. Critics argue that ZANU-PF is attempting to limit competition and establish a one-party state system.

The by-elections, while seen by some as a mere formality, have become the center of a larger debate about the future of democracy in Zimbabwe. The opposition must now rally support from various sectors of society to demand free and fair elections and the rule of law.

