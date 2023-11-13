Zoo Denies Allegations of Human in Bear Costume, Continues to Attract Visitors

New videos of a sun bear waving at visitors in a Chinese zoo have sparked controversy and speculation. Some social media users have suggested that the bear could be a human in disguise due to the way it stands on its hind legs and interacts with humans. However, the zoo has vehemently denied these claims, stating that the sun bear, named Angela, is indeed a real bear.

According to the zoo’s statement, Angela’s behavior is not unusual for her species. Sun bears, despite being among the smallest bears in the world, have the ability to stand up straight and wave to onlookers. The loose skin around their hips allows them to turn around in their skin when confronted with potential threats.

Dr. Ashleigh Marshall, a wildlife expert from Chester Zoo, supports the zoo’s assertion that Angela is a genuine bear. While she acknowledges that sun bears can sometimes resemble people in their appearance, she emphasizes that they are, in fact, bears.

To further demonstrate this natural behavior, another wildlife park in the UK shared footage of a sun bear standing on its hind legs. The Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire explained that this stance enables the bears to have a better view of their surroundings and potentially intimidate their enemies by displaying their chest patches.

Despite the controversy, Hangzhou Zoo has reported a significant increase in visitors since the first video of Angela went viral. People are flocking to see the fascinating sun bear in person and witness her unique behavior firsthand.

FAQ:

Q: Is the sun bear at Hangzhou Zoo actually a human in disguise?

A: No, the zoo has denied these allegations and confirmed that the bear, named Angela, is a genuine sun bear.

Q: Why does the sun bear stand on its hind legs?

A: Sun bears have the ability to stand up straight to get a better view of their surroundings and potentially intimidate their enemies.

Q: Why do some people think the sun bear is a human in disguise?

A: The sun bear’s appearance and behavior, such as standing upright and waving, can sometimes resemble that of a human, leading to speculation and misunderstanding.

Q: Are sun bears dangerous?

A: While sun bears are powerful animals, not all of them are behemoths or inherently dangerous. They are among the smallest bears in the world.

Q: Why has there been an increase in visitors to Hangzhou Zoo?

A: The viral videos of Angela, the waving sun bear, have attracted curious visitors who want to see the unique behavior for themselves.

Sources:

– Chester Zoo: [link to chesterzoo.org]

– Paradise Wildlife Park: [link to pwpark.com]