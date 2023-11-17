Chinese Zoo Denies Bear Impersonation Rumors, Highlights Plight of Sun Bears

A recent uproar in China over videos of a sun bear standing on its hind legs has led to speculation and conspiracy theories on social media. However, Hangzhou Zoo has denied the claims that the bear was actually a person dressed in a costume. In a statement from the perspective of the sun bear named Angela, zoo officials expressed frustration at people’s misunderstanding of the species. They reiterated that the bear in question is indeed a sun bear and not another animal masquerading as one.

The videos, which went viral on the microblogging site Weibo, showcased the bear’s unusual upright posture and loose fur on its behind. This appearance led to suspicions that a human imposter might be posing as a bear. While it may seem like an implausible scenario, Chinese zoos have faced ridicule in the past for attempting to pass off pets such as dogs as wild creatures. In 2013, a zoo in Henan province tried to pass off a Tibetan Mastiff dog as a lion, causing shock among visitors when they heard the “lion” bark. Another zoo in Sichuan province labeled a golden retriever as an African lion, much to the surprise of visitors.

Amidst the controversy, it is important to shed light on the sun bear species itself. Native to Southeast Asia’s tropical forests, sun bears are the world’s smallest bear species. Experts describe them as standing at heights of up to 70 centimeters and weighing between 25 to 65 kilograms. They possess distinct characteristics such as amber-colored crescent-shaped fur patches on their chests and long tongues for extracting honey from bee hives. In Malaysia and Indonesia, they are referred to as “beruang madu” or honey bears. Sadly, sun bears are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and are protected species in native countries like Malaysia.

The survival of sun bears in the wild is under threat from poachers and deforestation. Over the past three decades, their population has declined by 35%, as reported by conservation groups like the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Center (BSBCC) in Malaysia. The BSBCC plays a pivotal role in caring for rescued bears with their unique personalities and mannerisms. According to wildlife biologist Wong Siew Te, the founder of BSBCC, sun bears often stand on their hind legs to investigate their surroundings and to reach higher ground. They even walk on their feet, holding their cubs with both hands, resembling human-like behavior.

Wong also highlighted the importance of the sun bears’ loose, saggy skin, which serves as protection against predators and injuries in the wild. When conditions are unfavorable and food is scarce, their skin becomes loose. However, the continuing loss of forests and the illegal bear bile trade pose significant threats to sun bears. Wong stressed the urgency for greater awareness and education about these protected and unique creatures, emphasizing the need to address the serious issues they face.

