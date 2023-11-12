Chinese Zoo Dispels Rumors of Bear Disguised as Human, Raises Awareness for Endangered Species

A recent video of a bear standing on its hind legs at a zoo in eastern China sparked speculation and rumors that the bear was, in fact, a human dressed in a costume. However, Hangzhou Zoo has firmly denied these suggestions, stating that the bear is indeed a Malayan sun bear, albeit slightly smaller and different-looking than other bears we are accustomed to.

Responding to the viral video, the zoo took to its official social media account to set the record straight. From the perspective of the bear, Angela, they clarified, “Some people think I stand like a human, and it seems that you don’t understand me that much. Previously, some tourists thought that I was too tiny to be a bear. I have to emphasize again: I am a Malayan sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog! A sun bear!”

The 15-second clip, originally posted on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), captured the attention of millions as they questioned the bear’s behavior and the folds of fur on its body that resembled ill-fitting clothing. However, wildlife biologist Wong Siew Te, an expert on sun bears who has been studying the animal for 25 years, confirmed that the bear in the video is indeed a sun bear. According to him, sun bears have human-like traits, such as standing and walking on their hind legs, and even carrying their babies with their hands.

Despite the zoo’s clarification and expert opinion, speculations continued to circulate. However, an employee from Hangzhou Zoo dismissed the allegations in an audio recording, explaining that the high temperatures in the area during summer would make it impossible for a human to last for more than a few minutes inside a fur suit.

The Malayan sun bear is the smallest bear species, standing at a maximum height of 1.3 meters (51 inches) on its hind legs, while other bear species can reach heights of up to 2.8 meters (110 inches). These bears are also facing a significant population decline, with numbers decreasing by over 30% in the past 30 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They are currently listed as vulnerable on the red list created by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Wong hopes that the attention drawn by this incident will raise awareness about the endangered status of sun bears and the threats they face due to human activities such as deforestation and hunting. These bears remain one of the least known bear species in the world.

While rumors of animals disguised as others may capture the imagination, it is vital to recognize the importance of accurately understanding and protecting vulnerable species like the sun bear. By appreciating their unique traits and conservation needs, we can contribute to their long-term survival in the wild. Let us shed the costumes of ignorance and embrace a future where these remarkable creatures thrive.

FAQ

Q: Are the bears at Hangzhou Zoo really humans in costumes?

A: No, the zoo has denied all suggestions that the bears are humans dressed in costumes. The bears in question are Malayan sun bears, which may appear slightly different from other bear species.

Q: Why do sun bears stand and walk on their hind legs?

A: Sun bears have the ability to stand and walk on their hind legs, and even carry their babies with their hands. This behavior is characteristic of sun bears and does not indicate that they are humans in disguise.

Q: Why did the video spark speculation and rumors?

A: The video captured attention due to the bear’s behavior and the folds of fur on its body that resembled ill-fitting clothing. However, wildlife experts have confirmed that the bear in the video is indeed a sun bear.

Q: Why are sun bears endangered?

A: Sun bears are facing significant population decline due to human activities such as deforestation and hunting. Their numbers have decreased by over 30% in the past 30 years. They are currently listed as vulnerable on the red list created by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Q: How can we help protect sun bears?

A: Raising awareness about sun bears and their conservation needs is crucial. Supporting organizations that work towards the conservation of sun bears and their habitats, as well as advocating for sustainable practices and responsible tourism, can contribute to their long-term survival.