New Eateries: The Hidden Dangers of Online QR Code Sharing

A recent incident in China has highlighted the potential risks of inadvertently sharing QR codes online. A woman named Wang found herself facing an unexpected restaurant bill of 430,000 yuan (approximately $60,300) after mistakenly posting her table’s ordering code on her social media page.

What seemed like a harmless action quickly turned into a costly mistake. Despite limiting the post’s visibility to only her contacts, numerous people had scanned the QR code and proceeded to place fake orders. This resulted in an astonishing bill for 1,850 portions of fresh duck blood, 2,580 portions of squid, and 9,990 portions of shrimp paste.

Wang promptly removed her post, but to her surprise, individuals continued to place additional orders at her table. It became apparent that someone had saved her photo and used the provided code to make further orders.

Fortunately, the restaurant showed empathy and did not hold Wang responsible for the additional orders. Instead, they relocated her to a new table. However, they were unable to identify the culprits or prevent others from placing more orders.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for all of us. It’s crucial to be aware of the potential risks involved in sharing personal information, even inadvertently. In this case, Wang’s innocent intention to share food photos led to a massive bill and unnecessary trouble.

So, what can we learn from this incident? It highlights the importance of information security and the need to exercise caution when sharing anything online, including food pictures. While QR codes can provide us with convenience, they also come with risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a QR code?

A QR code, short for Quick Response code, is a two-dimensional barcode that can be scanned by a smartphone to quickly access information or perform specific actions.

How can sharing QR codes online be risky?

Sharing QR codes online can be risky because it can allow others to access or misuse the information associated with the code. In the case of Wang, sharing her table’s ordering QR code led to unauthorized orders and a significant bill.

What precautions can I take when sharing QR codes?

When sharing QR codes online, it is essential to consider the visibility settings and ensure that only trusted individuals can access them. Additionally, be cautious about sharing sensitive information through QR codes.

Can QR codes be used for malicious purposes?

Yes, QR codes can be used for malicious purposes, such as directing users to fraudulent websites or downloading malware onto their devices. It is crucial to only scan QR codes from trustworthy sources and exercise caution when prompted to perform actions.

Sources:

NextShark