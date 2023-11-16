Chinese Naval Presence in the Indian Ocean: What Does it Mean for India?

The Indian Ocean has become a new battleground for geopolitical rivalries and naval dominance. With increasing frequency, Chinese warships and submarines have been spotted near India’s doorstep, raising concerns within the Indian government. This has also prompted closer collaboration between India and the United States, much to the discomfort of President Xi Jinping. However, what are the implications of this Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean for India?

In recent months, the Indian Navy has noticed an uptick in the number of Chinese warships and submarines operating near its shores. This has not gone unnoticed by the Indian government, which views this increased presence as a potential threat to its sovereignty and regional security. As a result, India has been actively engaging with international partners, especially the United States, to bolster its naval capabilities and counter China’s expanding influence.

The Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean signifies Beijing’s ambition to establish itself as a global maritime power. As the world’s second-largest economy, China is keen to protect its strategic interests and ensure the free flow of resources through key sea lanes. By having a strong presence in the Indian Ocean, China can exert greater control over these vital trade routes, which are crucial for its economic growth.

India, on the other hand, sees Chinese warships and submarines near its doorstep as a direct challenge to its own naval supremacy in the region. As a major regional power, India considers the Indian Ocean its sphere of influence, and any encroachment by Chinese naval forces is seen as a threat to its national security. Thus, India has been actively seeking alliances with like-minded countries to counterbalance China’s expanding naval footprint.

The deepening bonhomie between India and the United States is a clear indication of the growing concerns over Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean. Both countries share a common interest in maintaining a rules-based order in the region and safeguarding the freedom of navigation. Through joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and maritime cooperation, India and the United States aim to deter any potential Chinese aggression and maintain a balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

