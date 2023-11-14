Chinese Ships Impede Filipino Vessels in Tense Standoff at South China Sea

China and the Philippines recently found themselves in a precarious situation in the South China Sea as Chinese vessels obstructed Filipino ships, heightening concerns about a territorial dispute in the disputed waters. A Chinese coastguard ship came alarmingly close to a Philippine patrol ship near the Second Thomas Shoal, maneuvering within a mere 4 meters. Another Philippine coastguard vessel was also blocked and surrounded by Chinese coastguard and militia ships.

This standoff lasted for approximately eight hours on Wednesday after China formed a blockade in the high seas off the shoal, an area both nations lay claim to. Despite the blockade, two supply boats, escorted by the Philippine coastguard, managed to breach the Chinese obstruction and successfully deliver vital supplies to Filipino marine outposts at the shoal.

The recent incident has further exacerbated tensions between China and the Philippines, marking the second confrontation between the two countries since early August. The Philippine government strongly condemned the behavior of the Chinese coastguard and deemed it a violation of international law, specifically the collision regulations. Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the Philippines’ coastguard, expressed concern over the dangerous maneuvers performed by the Chinese ship against the Philippine patrol vessel, stating that it was the closest encounter of its kind.

This incident occurred during a voyage where the Philippine patrol had invited The Associated Press to witness and expose China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea. As dawn broke, the Chinese coastguard ship persistently tailed the Philippine vessels on their way to the Second Thomas Shoal. The Philippine ships encountered the blockade that consisted of militia ships and at least one navy warship. The Chinese radio operator immediately asserted China’s sovereignty over the shoal and warned the Philippine vessel to stay away.

China has accused the Philippines of breaching their territorial control in the disputed waters. The Chinese coastguard maintained that the Philippine vessels entered the area without permission, and they firmly opposed the transport of building materials to the Philippine military boat stationed at the shoal. China claims indisputable sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite overlapping claims from other neighboring countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines. These territorial disputes in the highly strategic trade routes have become a significant point of contention in the larger US-China rivalry in the region.

The Philippines has a small contingent of marines and navy personnel stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded but still commissioned warship at the shoal, as a demonstration of Manila’s territorial control. China has surrounded the dilapidated ship with its coastguard and militia vessels to impede the delivery of construction materials that could potentially reinforce the Sierra Madre and establish a permanent territorial outpost.

This ongoing tension in the South China Sea raises concerns about potential clashes and the involvement of the United States. If a major conflict were to arise, the US may come to the defense of the Philippines in the event of an armed attack on its forces, ships, or aircraft. The Philippine defense secretary, Gilberto Teodoro, expressed his concerns over Chinese actions at sea and assured that the government is prepared to respond to any emergencies or collisions between Chinese and Philippine ships in the disputed waters.

