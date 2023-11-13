New Restrictions on Commemoration Events for Former Premier Li Keqiang in Chinese Universities

Chinese universities have adopted measures to prevent the organization of private memorial events for former premier Li Keqiang, in an effort to maintain social stability. Li, who served as premier for a decade until his retirement in March, tragically passed away from a heart attack at the age of 68 in Shanghai. News of his sudden demise has shocked the nation, prompting an outpouring of online tributes.

To avoid potential protests and social upheaval, several universities have instructed student counsellors and leaders not to arrange any activities to commemorate Li. A counselor from a top Beijing university emphasized the need to wait for the central leadership of the ruling party to announce details of national mourning before proceeding with any memorial events. The concern is that individual student-led activities could become overly emotional and lead to unnecessary turbulence, similar to the events that occurred over 30 years ago.

In 1989, the mourning of former Communist Party chief Hu Yaobang by thousands of students at Tiananmen Square sparked mass pro-democracy protests, ultimately resulting in a bloody crackdown. Universities now fear a repetition of such events and aim to maintain campus security and stability to ensure public opinion remains safe and orderly. Staff members have been advised to stay vigilant and prevent any inappropriate remarks regarding Li’s death.

The implementation of these restrictions extends beyond campus boundaries, as student counsellors are asked to monitor both on and off-campus activities and report any private mourning activities to university authorities. The universities also discourage students from leaving campus, given the potential for their involvement in radical activities. Reference is made to protests in November of the previous year against China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Furthermore, the Communist Youth League Committee at Hainan University calls on student leaders not to make any posts on social media about the late former premier, suggesting that expressions of condolences should align with those used in official obituaries. Guiyang Aviation Industry Technical College has issued a notice banning students from commenting or disseminating any opinions about the political situation on social media platforms in the weeks ahead. Students are also instructed not to participate in public gatherings or engage with the media. The consequences for violating these rules involve disciplinary action by the authorities.

Political commentator Chen Daoyin highlights that Beijing has learned from the consequences of the events following Hu’s death in 1989. The city is now focused on tightening security and maintaining stability during this challenging period. Beijing intends to offer a lavish farewell to Li, not only as a gesture of consolation to the liberal camp and Li’s associates from the Communist Youth League but also to mitigate potential political risks associated with his passing.

(source: South China Morning Post)

