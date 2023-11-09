Boosting Tourism: Thailand Welcomes Chinese Tourists with Open Arms

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, warmly greeted the first group of Chinese tourists arriving in Bangkok after the country waived visa requirements for Chinese nationals in an effort to revive its struggling tourism industry. Dressed in traditional attire, local dancers and puppeteers put on captivating performances for the visitors as they disembarked from a Shanghai flight, many of whom took the opportunity to capture selfies with the Prime Minister.

Tourism plays a vital role in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, renowned for its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife. Revitalizing the industry, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic, is a top priority for Prime Minister Srettha, who inherited an underperforming economy. Unfortunately, China’s own economic challenges due to the pandemic have resulted in fewer tourists from its once-booming market traveling to Thailand. The Prime Minister hopes that the visa waiver program will help reverse this trend.

“We are confident that this policy will stimulate the economy,” Prime Minister Srettha expressed to reporters at Suvarnabhumi airport, emphasizing that tourist safety remains a priority throughout this initiative. The visa waiver program, effective from September 25th to February of next year, is expected to attract 2.88 million Chinese visitors during this five-month period, slightly surpassing the 2.34 million visitors from China this year.

The increased simplicity of entering Thailand due to the visa waiver has already enticed new visitors, as stated by tourist Gu Siyi, who is traveling to Thailand for the first time with friends. “More Chinese tourists are coming to Thailand for a holiday because it is indeed very convenient,” Gu Siyi remarked.

Prior to the pandemic, China was Thailand’s largest source of tourists, composing 11 million of the record-breaking 39.9 million visitors in 2019. These tourists contributed 1.91 trillion baht ($53.11 billion) to Thailand’s economy, highlighting their significant role in sustaining the tourism sector. Chinese tourists are particularly attracted to Thailand for its picturesque beaches and delectable food, including its renowned fruit, such as the durian.

This year, Thailand has welcomed approximately 19 million visitors, but with the new visa waiver program in place, the country is optimistic about revitalizing its tourism industry and once again becoming a preferred destination for Chinese tourists.