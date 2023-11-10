China’s Ministry of State Security has indicated that the possibility of a meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco later this year will depend on the United States demonstrating “sufficient sincerity.” Although disappointed by Xi’s absence from the G20 summit in India, Biden expressed optimism about the opportunity to see him in the near future. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, scheduled for November, presents a potential platform for dialogue between the two leaders.

China’s Ministry of State Security highlighted the importance of sincerity on the part of the United States to materialize the vision of constructive collaboration, alluding to the last meeting between Biden and Xi at the G20 summit in Bali last year. The ministry did not explicitly reference the APEC summit in its statement, leaving room for speculation regarding Xi’s diplomatic considerations and whether the ministry has any influence over them.

Meanwhile, China’s premier, Li Qiang, will be leading a delegation to the G20 summit in New Delhi, effectively confirming Xi’s absence. The ministry’s social media post asserted that the U.S. has adopted a dual approach towards China, embracing competition while also seeking to exert control. While U.S. officials have expressed their no intention to curb China’s development or “decouple,” the approving of arms sales and military financing to Taiwan, as well as raising concerns over Tibet, the South China Sea, and the Chinese economy, has created obstacles in the bilateral relationship.

Addressing the recent visit of U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China, it was reiterated that the United States does not want to sever ties with China. However, U.S. businesses have raised complaints about the risks associated with doing business in China, including fines and raids that have made it increasingly unpredictable. China has called on the United States to take more practical and beneficial actions to maintain the relationship between the two nations.

It is evident that the Chinese government remains cautious and will not be swayed by mere words from the United States. The obstacles, containment, and suppression imposed by the U.S. will only strengthen China’s determination to be self-reliant and resilient. As the diplomatic dance continues, it is now up to the United States to demonstrate the sincerity necessary to pave the way for a successful meeting between President Xi and President Biden.