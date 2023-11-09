Chinese Social Media and Racist Videos: Behind the Veil of Online Experiences

Chinese social media platforms have come under scrutiny following the discovery of racist videos that perpetuate offensive racial stereotypes and mock black individuals. Human Rights Watch (HRW) recently conducted extensive research into these platforms and found that major platforms such as Bilibili, Douyin, Kuaishou, Weibo, and Xiaohongshu failed to adequately address racist content.

While these platforms have community guidelines that prohibit content promoting racial or ethnic hatred and discrimination, HRW argues that these policies are inadequate. The Beijing government’s strict censorship measures, known as the Great Firewall, ensure that politically sensitive content is swiftly removed. However, comments derogatory towards ethnic minorities often remain online and receive thousands of likes, indicating a disparity in the treatment of content.

One prevalent type of video on Chinese social media portrays African countries and their people as primitive or impoverished, with Chinese individuals positioned as wealthy saviors. These videos perpetuate harmful stereotypes and diminish the diversity and complexity of African cultures and societies. Additionally, interracial relationships, particularly between black men and Chinese women, are often denigrated in racist and misogynistic ways. Chinese women who dare to share photographs with their black partners are subjected to online harassment, including death threats and doxing.

The Chinese government has condemned online racism, especially when it garners public backlash, and has promised to clamp down on unlawful acts. However, HRW’s research reveals a significant disconnect between the government’s stance and the reality of racist content proliferating on these platforms. The amount and severity of racist content raises questions about whether the platforms are genuinely committed to combating racist content or if their policies are ineffective.

It is important to emphasize that for Western audiences, the perception of racist content against black people may differ from that in China. Cultural differences and varying historical contexts contribute to different interpretations and sensitivities. Nevertheless, it remains crucial for Chinese social media platforms to recognize and address the widespread racist content that exists on their platforms, as it contradicts their human rights responsibilities and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

Efforts have been made by platforms like Weibo to address racist content more promptly, particularly in response to the BBC Africa Eye documentary. However, this highlights the need for consistent and proactive monitoring to ensure that racist videos and comments are swiftly removed.

The recognition of this issue is an opportunity for Chinese social media platforms, the government, and society as a whole to reflect on the impact of online experiences and to cultivate a more inclusive and respectful digital environment. By prioritizing the removal of racist content and promoting cultural understanding and appreciation, China can make progress in combating online racism and fostering a more harmonious online community.