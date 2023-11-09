A Chinese Cargo Ship Suspected of Damaging Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline

A Chinese cargo ship is believed to be responsible for causing damage to a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, according to Finnish police. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has identified the Hong Kong-flagged vessel, Newnew Polar Bear, as the prime suspect in the incident that occurred earlier this month.

Evidence and data collected by investigators indicate that the ship’s dislodged anchor caused the rupture in the undersea Balticconnector pipeline, which connects Finland and Estonia. The Finnish navy retrieved an anchor from the location where the pipeline was damaged, and it is currently being examined to determine if it belongs to the Chinese vessel.

The presence of a 1.5 to 4-meter-wide seabed trail leading to the point of the pipeline break further supports the theory that the anchor caused the damage. Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi, who is leading the NBI investigation, stated that there are clear traces on the anchor that indicate contact with the gas pipeline.

The next phase of the investigation will focus on establishing whether the damage was intentional, unintentional, or a result of “bad seafaring.” Finnish and Estonian gas system operators noticed a significant pressure drop in the pipeline on October 8, leading to its shutdown.

Recent images circulating on social media show the absence of one of the ship’s anchors during its journey through the Baltic Sea. The Newnew Polar Bear made a stop at the port of St Petersburg in Russia and is currently navigating through the waters of northern Russia. Finnish investigators have been attempting to contact the ship’s captain but have been unsuccessful so far. They are now coordinating with Chinese authorities to address the matter.

The investigation into this incident highlights the potential risks involved in maritime transportation and the importance of responsible seafaring practices.