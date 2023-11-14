A Mysterious Incident: Investigation into Damaged Pipeline Points to Chinese Ship

Finland’s quest for answers continues as authorities delve into the puzzling case of a damaged pipeline between Finland and Estonia. The Finnish police have revealed that they are focusing their investigation on a Chinese ship, the Newnew Polar Bear, whose whereabouts align with the location and time of the suspected sabotage.

Following a leak that led to the shutdown of the Balticconnector pipeline on October 8, Finnish authorities have been actively working to uncover the cause behind the damage, which they believe to be the result of “external” activity. Recent developments now place the Newnew Polar Bear, a cargo ship that reportedly came under Chinese ownership this year, at the center of their inquiries. The vessel, known as the Baltic Fulmar from 2017 to 2022, has drawn the attention of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation stated, “The movements of the vessel Newnew Polar Bear flying the flag of Hong Kong coincide with the time and place of the gas pipeline damage.” Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi emphasized the importance of collaboration with Chinese authorities to establish the ship’s role in this incident.

Further evidence linking the ship to the damaged pipeline has emerged, as Finnish police have discovered a conspicuous clump of soil containing a heavy object near the affected area on the seabed. Investigators theorize that this object may be connected to the pipeline’s destruction. To ascertain its relevance, authorities will attempt to retrieve the object, which is currently entangled deep within the clay on the seabed.

Aside from the Newnew Polar Bear, another vessel of interest is a Russian ship called the Sevmorput. Both ships were in the vicinity at the time of the incident and are now subjects of investigation by Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation. Samples collected from the damaged pipeline have been sent to the bureau’s forensic library for analysis after concluding the initial crime scene investigation.

The consequences of this pipeline damage are significant for Finland, as it will take at least five months to repair. As a result, the country will rely solely on liquefied natural gas imports during the winter, rendering them completely dependent on this alternative energy source. Natural gas accounts for approximately 5% of Finland’s energy consumption, mainly utilized in industrial and combined heat and power production.

This incident is not the first time the Baltic Sea has been marred by pipeline damage. In the previous year, underwater explosions caused three pipelines responsible for transporting natural gas from Russia to western Europe to rupture. These events highlight the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and the necessity for enhanced security measures in the region.

