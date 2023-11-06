New MarineTraffic Account: Seamlessly Transition from FleetMon

Are you a FleetMon user looking to explore new possibilities in marine tracking and vessel monitoring? Look no further! We are excited to announce that MarineTraffic will be creating a new account for you, ensuring a smooth transition from FleetMon while preserving all your important data.

As part of this process, we will be transferring your username, name, email address, address, telephone and mobile number, company name, and affiliation (if applicable) from your FleetMon account to your new MarineTraffic account. Once you log in, we kindly request that you reset your password for enhanced security measures. Rest assured, all your subscriptions, whether monthly or yearly, will seamlessly continue in your new MarineTraffic account.

But that’s not all! Your My Fleets and Tags, along with your Credit Points, will also be conveniently transferred to your new account. Additionally, our team will provide assistance in effortlessly transferring your My Zones to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Once you have access to your new MarineTraffic account, you’ll be able to enjoy all the remarkable features and services it offers throughout the remaining duration of your FleetMon subscription. And if your contract with FleetMon has already expired, we have a special treat for you. We are offering a complimentary two-month trial period, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the MarineTraffic platform and explore its fantastic capabilities before deciding on a subscription plan that suits your needs.

We understand that transitioning from one platform to another can come with its own set of challenges. That’s why our dedicated support team is here to assist you every step of the way. Whether you have questions or encounter any issues, our experts are just a message away, ready to provide the guidance you need to make the most of your new MarineTraffic account.

Embrace this exciting opportunity and embark on a voyage of discovery with MarineTraffic. Start exploring today!