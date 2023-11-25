Chinese Military Conducts Training Drills Along Myanmar Border Following Convoy Incident

The Chinese military has announced plans to engage in “combat training activities” on their side of the border with Myanmar, beginning this Saturday. This decision comes in the aftermath of a recent incident where a convoy of trucks carrying goods into Myanmar was engulfed in flames. While Myanmar state media referred to it as an insurgent attack, the Chinese military has not provided further details.

The training exercises, as stated by the Southern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army, will focus on testing the rapid maneuverability, border sealing, and fire strike capabilities of their troops. These drills will be conducted in the vicinity of Manghai, Manling, and Qingshuihe villages and will continue until November 28th.

In light of recent concerns regarding border stability, Chinese officials met with high-ranking officials in Myanmar to address the situation. The drills, according to the Chinese military junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, aim to maintain stability and peace along the border. The drills are not intended to interfere with Myanmar’s internal affairs, as China adheres to a policy of non-interference.

The relationship between the Chinese and Myanmar military remains strong, with collaboration between the two armies characterized as friendly and constructive. However, the recent surge in fighting within Myanmar has caused significant upheaval, displacing over 2 million people, according to the United Nations, as the country grapples with the largest co-ordinated offensive since the military coup in 2021.

