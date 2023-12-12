Chinese President Xi Jinping Prioritizes Diplomatic Relations with Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping is placing a strong emphasis on strengthening diplomatic ties with Vietnam, marking his first visit to the country in six years. During his visit, Xi emphasized the importance of higher political mutual trust, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, and better management of risk and differences between the two nations.

One key focus of Xi’s visit is addressing the longstanding dispute over the South China Sea, an issue that has strained relations between China and Vietnam. In an article published prior to his visit, Xi underscored the need for a “mutually beneficial” solution to the maritime dispute, emphasizing the importance of shared visions and missions between the two countries.

It is worth noting that China and Vietnam have a complex history of conflicts. The Paracel Islands dispute in 1974 and the land war in 1979 over a border dispute are examples of previous tensions between the two nations. Recent confrontations, such as the violation of Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, have also fueled tensions. Additionally, tensions in other parts of the South China Sea have escalated, particularly with the Philippines, leading to frequent protests from Manila.

In his article, Xi highlighted the significance of building “a community with a shared future” between China and Vietnam, while cautioning against the rise of “hegemonism” in the world—a term often used by Beijing to refer to the United States. This highlights the complexities of Vietnam’s foreign strategy, which seeks to establish relations with multiple major powers rather than relying solely on one.

Vietnam has been proactive in elevating its relations with various countries, including the United States, which was designated as a “comprehensive strategic partnership” during President Joe Biden’s visit in September. Xi emphasized the need for cooperation between China and Vietnam, creating a conducive external environment for their respective development and ensuring long-term stability and security in the region.

Cultural exchanges were also addressed by Xi, pointing out the popularity of Chinese literature, film, and television productions in Vietnam, as well as the success of Vietnamese pop stars in China. These exchanges contribute to the growing friendly ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Xi is set to meet with Vietnamese leaders, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. The Chinese government has hinted at the possibility of upgrading bilateral relations with Vietnam, indicating a positive trajectory for the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Source: South China Morning Post (url: https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3154064/chinese-leader-xi-jinping-tells-vietnam-it-diplomatic