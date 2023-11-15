Chinese Military Increases Aggressive Behavior Against U.S. Surveillance Aircraft

The Chinese military has significantly ramped up its aggressive behavior towards U.S. surveillance aircraft in the Pacific, conducting over 180 risky intercepts in the past two years, according to the Pentagon. This number surpasses the total number of intercepts in the previous decade, demonstrating a concerning escalation in Chinese aggression.

Chinese air force and navy fighter pilots have engaged in dangerous maneuvers, such as flying within 15 feet of U.S. jets, releasing chaff, and even making obscene gestures. When including close encounters with allies and partners, the number of intercepts rises to nearly 300. These confrontations pose a serious risk to the safety of U.S. reconnaissance planes patrolling lawfully in international airspace.

The Pentagon recently released previously undisclosed videos and photos of these encounters over the East and South China seas. These visuals demonstrate the intimidation tactics employed by Chinese fighter jets as they harassed unarmed U.S. reconnaissance planes. In one incident, a Chinese fighter jet approached an American RC-135 with missiles visibly displayed on its wings, coming within 30 feet and lingering for over 15 minutes. Another video shows a Chinese fighter crossing under a Navy EP-3 spy plane, causing the American pilot to lose visual contact.

The increase in these risky encounters is troubling because it undermines the ability of the United States and other nations to safely conduct patrols in international airspace. High-ranking military and defense officials express concern over the disregard for international law demonstrated by these actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of all U.S. military forces in the Indo-Pacific, highlights how such behavior jeopardizes regional peace and stability.

China’s bolder behavior can be interpreted as an attempt to assert dominance in a region it seeks to control. This aggressive approach is part of a larger strategy by Beijing to counter what it perceives as the Biden administration’s expansion of military coordination in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. has strengthened relationships with allies, such as Australia, Japan, and India, and enhanced military cooperation with Japan and South Korea. Efforts have also been made to expand access to military bases in the Philippines and provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Experts and officials view China’s actions as a deliberate attempt to raise the risk and cost of conducting operations in areas it considers its sphere of influence. This strategy aims to intimidate the United States and its allies, forcing them to retreat from the region. However, U.S. officials are clear that they will not back down and continue to assert their presence in the Pacific.

As the Pentagon prepares to release its annual report on China’s military power, the release of these images and videos serves as a timely reminder of the escalating tensions between the two countries. The U.S. and its allies must remain vigilant and prepared to respond to China’s aggressive behavior while seeking peaceful resolutions to avoid potential conflicts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the significance of the Pentagon’s disclosure of videos and photos of Chinese fighter jet encounters?

The release of these visuals highlights the escalating aggression of the Chinese military towards U.S. surveillance aircraft and demonstrates the need for increased awareness of this issue.

2. What are the risks associated with these close encounters?

Close encounters between Chinese fighter jets and U.S. reconnaissance planes pose a serious risk of misjudgment and collision, endangering the lives of military personnel and creating potential international incidents.

3. How does China’s aggressive behavior impact the ability of the United States and its allies to conduct patrols in international airspace?

China’s increased aggression undermines the safe and lawful operations of U.S. surveillance aircraft and allies in international airspace, restricting their ability to carry out important monitoring and reconnaissance activities.

4. What is the motivation behind China’s bolder behavior?

China’s intensified aggression can be seen as an attempt to assert dominance in the region and counter what it perceives as increased military coordination by the United States and its allies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

5. Will the United States and its allies back down in the face of China’s intimidation tactics?

U.S. officials and military commanders have made it clear that they will not be deterred or forced out of the region by Chinese aggression. They are committed to maintaining a strong presence and ensuring regional peace and stability.