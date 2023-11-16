New Article: Tense Encounter in the Skies: Chinese Fighter Jet Fortuitously Avoids Collision with US Bomber

In a recent incident over the South China Sea, a Chinese fighter jet narrowly averted a collision with a U.S. B-52 bomber, raising concerns about the safety of both nations’ military operations. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command expressed its apprehension, stating that the pilot of the Chinese fighter jet appeared to be unaware of the perilously close proximity between the two aircraft.

This harrowing encounter is but one of a series of more than 180 incidents labeled as “unsafe” and “unprofessional” by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) since the autumn of 2021. The DOD further contends that these incidents involve other provocative actions that infringe on the ability of the United States and other countries to operate safely within international legal boundaries.

During the incident, the Chinese pilot flew in conditions of limited visibility, deviating from international air safety protocols, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The statement from the command stressed the importance of professional airmanship and the need to prioritize the safety of all aircraft when intentionally approaching one another.

China, on the other hand, attributed blame to the United States, accusing it of intentionally provoking tensions. As the South China Sea remains a subject of territorial dispute, with China laying claim to much of its waters, the United States and other nations have consistently refuted China’s territorial claims. The U.S. statement underscored that the area in question is international airspace.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the U.S., asserting that the presence of U.S. military aircraft near China’s territorial boundaries only serves to exacerbate maritime and air security risks, while deterring regional peace and stability.

